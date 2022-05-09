Project Manager

  • Determine and define project scope and objectives.

  • Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage
    resources in an effective and efficient manner.

  • Prepare budget based on scope of work and resource
    requirements.
  • Track project costs in order to meet budget.
  • Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan.
  • Provide project updates on a consistent basis to various
    stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress.
  • Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks
    and communicating expected deliverables.
  • Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards.
    throughout entire project execution.
  • Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed.
  • Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement.

Desired Skills:

  • Retail
  • Operational
  • Risk Management
  • Financial Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

