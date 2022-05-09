SAP Business Analyst at The Focus Group

The position exists to provide support, advice and consulting in the best use of the clients SAP and related corporate business

systems using best business practices.

Business analysis

· Analyse and resolve user problems within SAP system and any other related business systems.

· Act as a consultant to the business in the best use of the SAP systems through following Best Business Practice principles in the use of the systems and recommend functional changes to cater for changing Business needs.

· Analyse and manage the development of programs and reports for users, to enable them to access information or for the downloading of information for further analysis.

· Manage the development of programs and reports for auditing data or rectifying data e.g. Electronic changing of existing data.

· Manage projects, which relate to the improvement of business processes and changes in business practice as required by management (or the Business requirements) e.g. implementing SAP version upgrades, archiving of data, analysis of business functional changes.

· Perform general administration of computer resources. This will include only those systems, which relate to the support of the business systems and supporting infrastructure.

· Maintain the business system in an optimum operating condition through the timeous application of patches and upgrades as required by the business system vendors.

· Plan for and administer the upgrade of hardware platforms such that they continue to meet the requirements of the business and the changes in the business systems software.

· Identify training needs of users on the system and advise managers on their divisional training requirements as they relate to business system processes.

· Coordinate and manage the activities of external consultants for the resolution of the SAP and business systems related problems and as members of project teams.

Corporate contribution

· Constructively participate as a member of the wider team

· Undertake any other tasks or one-off projects which may be assigned from time to time

· Ensure protection of the company’s commercial interests always and in all circumstances

· Take all practicable steps to ensure personal safety and the safety of others as a matter of priority

· Demonstrate professional skill and a high standard of fairness and integrity

Qualifications and experience

· Matric

· Bachelor’s degree in information technology (IT) or a business-related discipline

· At least 5 years’ experience in process analysis, user training and SAP systems deployment

Key skills/attributes/position specific competencies

The following indicates what would typically be expected for this role at a competent level:

· Proficiency in SAP

· Knowledge of development lifecycle

· Knowledge of process analysis and development

· Functional requirements analysis

· Change management and implementation methodology

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Strong business acumen

· Excellent Microsoft Office skills

· Negotiation and networking skills

· Professional approach

· Commitment to customer service

· High level of integrity and confidentiality

· Able to work under pressure

