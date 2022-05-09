Senior Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced & forward-thinking Digital Marketing Agency seeks a Senior Full Stack Developer to develop solutions for the FinTech space. Your role will require you to have good understanding of and experience with PHP, SQL and ASP.NET Core.

DUTIES:

Develop architecture and integrate backend into frontend layers.

REQUIREMENTS:

C# 6.0

T-SQL

Entity Framework

AngularJS

HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript

ASP.net

Bootstrap

.Net Core

Java and jQuery

API Development Experience

PHP

