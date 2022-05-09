Senior User Experience Designer

May 9, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior User Experience Designer to join our team on a remote opportunity.

Senior User Experience Designer will lead a growing team of talented design professionals, providing mentorship to broaden their skills and manage their career growth. Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,?etc.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • 6years or moredesign experience
  • GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post gradstrongly recommended)
  • Computer science
  • Psychology
  • Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science
  • Information Technology
  • Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications

Preferred Qualification:

  • Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
  • Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks
  • Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
  • An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation, etc.
  • Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc.

Experience required:

  • 6years or moredesign experience
  • Design certification from accredited design school
  • Portfolio ofUI-focused work samples for web and mobile applications
  • Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
  • Knowledge ofJava scriptandothermodern JS libraries/frameworks
  • Experience designing for omni-channelservices a big plus
  • An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation, etc.
  • Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc

Key Accountabilities: Essential functions:

  • Proficiencywith Sketch,InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator,Zeplin,?etc.
  • Lead a growing team of talented design professionals, providing mentorship to broaden their skills and manage their career growth
  • Collaborating onuserexperience planning with technical leads and product owners
  • Build strong relationships with client stakeholders
  • Understand scope, requirements, and driveinnovative solutions aligned with business goals and metrics
  • Crafting UX and Service design strategies, processes, policies and methodologies
  • Championuser testing, surveys, and formal evaluations, as well as iterate work based onquantitativedata and qualitative feedback
  • Demonstrate expertisein creatingcompellingdesign artefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes, storyboards etc.), that bring complex solutions to life creatively,efficiently and powerfully
  • Reinforce consistent design patterns across platforms and adherence to principles
  • Lead/drive projects, anticipate challenges, and meet deadlines
  • Advocate for the end-user throughout the development process and work effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure that designs are successfully created and implemented to achieve the user goals
  • In-depthunderstanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
  • Self-motivated, a good communicator, and able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines
  • Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members
  • Excellent written and verbal communicationin order topresent your ideas and communicateevery aspect of your designs
  • Flexibility and adaptability- as a UX designer you will be requiredto wear many hats
  • Empathyfor usersan absolute must
  • Ability to work as a team with fellowUI/UXdesigners,developers, stakeholdersand the like
  • Problem-solvingability with aknack for both creative and critical thinking
  • Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile
  • Entrepreneurial bias for action with ability to resolve problems with limited resources and input

Learn more/Apply for this position