The Role: We need a Strong, passionate Senior level SharePoint Developer to join our Cape Town based team on a permanent contract.
Duties/Responsiblities:
- SharePoint Development with relevant SharePoint tools and technologies
- SharePoint Client-Side Object Model (CSOM)
- Custom Development experience (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C#, .Net)
- REST API, Flow, SharePoint Online
- Understanding of the SharePoint Platform Service Oriented Architecture (from a Front-End perspective)
- Strong communication skills and able to liaise with IT and business (Someone from a consulting background would be ideal)
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualification
- MS Certification
Experience required:
- PowerPlatform experience is a bonus: PowerApps, PowerAutomate, PowerBI
- .Net development experience will be a bonus