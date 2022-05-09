Technical Engineer Networks at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Build, Enhance, Monitor and maintain the Banks IT Infrastructure “Data Centre, Server, Network and vendors) using available tools and providing second line support to other departments with problem solving and planning for new implementations

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Provide technical assistance, guidance & training to team members.

Assist with escalated user issues and assist in finding and resolving issues

Identifying new technologies which could be used to improve current tasks and duties

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Maintains, monitors, and supports the infrastructure environment and/or facilities.

Diagnoses and resolves complex hardware, software and connectivity problems

Supports multiple systems for applications

Work with project teams to understand business needs and Participates in business requirements meetings as needed.

Performs routine maintenance tasks for infrastructure systems such as backups, patch management and hot fixes.

Monitors operating capacity in terms of (Utilization, saturation, and expected growth).

Analyzes health check results and provides feedback

Recommends changes/enhancements for improved systems availability, reliability, and performance.

Recommends settings changes to improve performance and reliability.

Participates in testing efforts and coordinates feedback of test results.

Provides Level 2 – 3 production support

Troubleshoots problems by analyzing root causes and evaluating multiple options

Adheres to security requirements.

Tests and executes backup and disaster recovery for infrastructure solutions

Monitors production, outputs, and services to ensure that SLAs, and other quality metrics, are being met

Documents new or modified infrastructure deployments and systems.

Installs, configures and maintains approved system hardware and software components.

Collects and maintains tracking and configuration documentation and plans.

Works with vendors and architects to understand their technology roadmaps

Works across teams to ensure IT system upgrades and update deployments are implemented with minimal impact to production operation.

Provides support for connectivity or related network/communication issues for the user community.

Monitors ticketing queue and responds to service requests or incidents.

Coordinates installation and maintenance work with outside vendors as needed

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum

CCNA , CCNP, Aruba Switching associate or equivalent – Routing & Switching

Fortinet NSE4

LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)

Aruba Clearpass NAC(802.1x)

Ideal

Minimum plus the Below

Azure specific certifications, Administration and networking

Network Load Balancing

Wireless (Aruba)

ITIL certification

Experience:

Minimum

3 years as an engineer withing the Infrastructure domain with proven record in Networking, LAN, Wan, Firewalls, SDWan,and Wireless.

Ideal:

Routing & Switching

Firewalls (Fortinet)

Network Load Balancing

Wireless (Aruba)

NAC (Aruba Clearpass 802.1x )

WAN

LAN/WAN Acceleration (SD-WAN)

Azure Networking

Practical understanding of the following technologies.

Microsoft Windows including Active Directory & radius services

SAN and Virtualized environments, particularly

relating to the Network implications

Disaster Recovery techniques

Security

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Attention to detail

Speed of execution

Risk management skills

Proactive

Ability to work under stress / pressure

Strong customer service skills

High level of analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong documentation skills.

WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)

Office bound – Weekly Standby and After-hours support required

