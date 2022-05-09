Test Analyst at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Role Purpose

To create testing procedures for complete programs within a suite of programs. To provide input into test plans, writing test cases and conducting testing.

Responsibilities

cost effectiveness. Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements.

Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders in order to achieve productivity synergies.

captured in the Testing Capacity Model, by receiving and allocating of test requirements. Action test plans by unpacking the requirements that includes regression testing, system analysis and reviews and create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans (and liaise with the business Analysts and technical teams in

order to compile test scripts). Comply, understand and implement all steps and methodology within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative, audit risk and process requirements for the Test

Analysis Environment. Upgrade existing test scripts to effectively test enhancements and new requirements and execute automated test scripts.

Coordinate and execute all test activities for allocated projects and conduct test estimation, prepare and submit test plans for sign-off by ensuring alignment between the test environment and production environment.

Manage testing defects and involve relevant business staff in quality assurance testing analysis.

Contribute towards content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.

Provision of an efficient service for the test analysis function through careful and timeous analysis, planning, execution, reporting and updating of all related information.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear

feedback and request training where appropriate and needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum: Diploma or required certification in testing or programming.

Preferred: Degree and/or relevant certification including ISEB/ISTQB Certification; ISTQB Advanced Analyst.

3 to 5 Years experience, including at least 3 years testing experience.

Preferred: Banking Industry Experience.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Regression Testing

Java

Jira

Selenium

Automation

Database

SDLC

Technical

User Acceptance Testing

Scripting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position