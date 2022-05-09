UI UX Designer at InSites Consulting

In order to take our platform’s UI/UX to the next level, we are looking for an experienced UI/UX designer to join our multi-country team.

This is a really exciting opportunity as you will oversee the face of the platform by having a real impact on what our users will experience globally. You will also be able to tap into the minds of our users as that is our specialty!

You collaborate with our business owners and product manager to come up with evidence-based solutions or features based on our product canvas

You illustrate design ideas with sketches, mock-ups, low-fidelity prototypes…

As soon as there’s proof of a solution or feature, you create state-of-the-art, fresh, high-fidelity designs (graphic user-interface elements, such as menus, tabs, wizards, navigation buttons, and search fields…) that will guide our development teams

You support the development of the customer journey maps and translate different needs from different target groups using our software into one user experience

You work with results from user experience research in order to improve our interfaces

You help us to create and guard a true and holistic platform identity, so that any user has a similar, recognizable experience, regardless of which tool they are using

You have a vast experience in UI/UX, preferably in social media-based applications where members partake in all kinds of activities. You have a mobile-first mindset and experience with developing cross-device and cross-browser environments. Affinity with the market research industry will give you a headstart.

You are proficient in English (both oral and written). You are in touch with the latest trends in UI/UX (to make sure that our application remains fresh and state-of-the-art. This applies even more to you if you know CSS, HTML, JavaScript, Vue JS, or AngularJS Material

Why this is for you

You are excited by the idea of working alongside top talent around the globe

You are passionate about giving our users a great experience when using our tools

You have a portfolio to give us an impression of the work you have done so far

Why this isn’t for you

You’re a bad communicator and don’t like project management (making it hard for you to deliver in time and within budget)

You are not familiar with delivering designs in multiple formats: Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Abstract, InVision, Marvel, Figma, etc.

Joining InSites Consulting equals joining a highly passionate and dedicated team where innovation and forward thinking are stimulated. We have adopted a hybrid approach to office and home working and work in an informal, fast-paced and global culture. You’ll have ample chances for personal development and learning opportunities. We strive to be an open and transparent company which everyone is invited to participate in. It’s a fact, we aim high! So from time to time, we have to let off some steam. Fun is definitely part of our culture.

Desired Skills:

Application Development

Programming

Consulting

About The Employer:

At InSites Consulting we blend academic visionaries, passionate marketers and research innovators to take the research industry forward every day. We help our clients to let go and delegate real power to consumers, the ultimate key to making better marketing decisions and driving business growth. Today, more than 600 enthusiasts working in 18 offices and 7 partner hubs get their energy from helping world-leading brands to excel in marketing and to develop deeper connections with consumers on a global scale. Our recipe for success: a never-ceasing enthusiasm, a lot of hard work, a culture of sharing, and permanent innovation in research methods and marketing thought leadership. And last but not least: positively surprising our clients every day.

Learn more/Apply for this position