Business Systems Analyst at Cape Town Tourism

Job Title: Business Systems Analyst

Nature of the contract: Fixed Term Contract

Main purpose:

Cape Town Tourism is looking for an experienced Business Systems Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate must have the ability to combine their technical skills, creativity and customer focus to deliver great solutions to the customers and ensure they get the best out of our technologies and solutions.

The Business Systems Analyst investigates business process or systems problems and determines appropriate solutions to business problems that meets the business requirements. The Business Systems Analysts ensures that IT products meet the usability and reliability requirements of the business and its users. The Business Systems Analyst provides first line support on business systems and compiles reports related to business performance.

Responsibilities:

This role is a key function with making sure that customer journeys are mapped tightly alongside business system workflows and you will spend your days with internal teams unpacking better ways of using these systems. The following will be some of your key performance areas;

Business and systems analysis

Work with users to improve and innovate to create efficiencies with the existing systems and applications

Establish formal documentation formats/templates for processes, procedures and signoffs.

Documenting of existing business and systems processes or use existing documentation and transfer to new templates/formats

Usability and user experience

Work closely with internal teams to ensure that customer journey and system workflow are as closely aligned as possible to capitalise on automation capability

Software application administration and supportSupport, administer and improve Dynamics 365 Sales and Customer Engagement

Support, administer and improve Dynamics 365 Business Central and LS Central POS

Support, administer and improve Cloud Hosted services such as Azure and AWS

Qualifications and Experience:

Electronic Engineering/ Computer Systems Degree/ Relevant tertiary qualification

3 – 5 years’ experience technical IT experience in the following areas;

Software engineering,

Business analysis,

Business systems analysis,

SQL Server,

Software testing,

Web development

Experience of change management good practice in dealing with staff on a daily basis

Closing date: 06 June 2022

Cape Town Tourism is committed to Employment Equity and in line with our Employment Equity Plan, preference will be given to suitably qualified and experienced equity candidates.

