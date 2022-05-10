DevOps Engineer

We are looking for an intermediate DevOps Engineer to join our team. Someone who is based within South Africa will be perfect. The position will be mainly remote with some requirements to be onsite. If you’re interested in the below mentioned position, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Within South Africa

Level: Intermediate or Senior

Initial contract opportunity

Proven experience working as a DevOps Engineer

Comfortable working within a Java Development environment

Scripting using Java is important

Exposure to other scripting languages is a bonus

CI/CD

Microservices

Docker

Kubernetes is a bonus

GitLab is important

Development experience / background is a bonus

An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle

Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud (Bonus)

Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux

We are looking for an intermediate DevOps Engineer to join our team. Someone who is based within South Africa will be perfect. The position will be mainly remote with some requirements to be onsite. If you’re interested in the below mentioned position, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Within South Africa

Level: Intermediate or Senior

Initial contract opportunity

Proven experience working as a DevOps Engineer

Comfortable working within a Java Development environment

Scripting using Java is important

Exposure to other scripting languages is a bonus

CI/CD

Microservices

Docker

Kubernetes is a bonus

GitLab is important

Development experience / background is a bonus

An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle

Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud (Bonus)

Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Java

Gitlab

Scripting

Microservices

Docker

CI/CD

Learn more/Apply for this position