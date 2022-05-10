First Distribution extends Fortinet reach in SADC

First Distribution, the leading pan-African distributor for Cybersecurity, Datacentre, Cloud, Surveillance, and IoT Solutions, has become Master Distributor for Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions. First Distribution has now the ability to propose Fortinet’s entire portfolio in the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region*.

“The Fortinet line-up adds tremendous value to the distributor’s extensive portfolio”, explains Brad Stein, General Manager: Cybersecurity, at First Distribution. “Fortinet is now available to customers via our extensive partner network, both as a licenced or managed solutions as well as via our First for Cloud platform that enables resellers to sell cloud services to end-users,” Stein continues.

Andre van Zyl, Channel Manager at Fortinet South Africa adds: “In order to expand our footprint in the region, we decided to appoint an additional Master Distributor. First Distribution stood out from the other candidates. With an existing network of over 900 MSSP partners, they are well-positioned in the SADC.”

First Distribution has extensive pre-sales and technical resources and offers its partners the skills and expertise they need to ensure their customers get the best possible experience with Fortinet.

*South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Swaziland, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Seychelles