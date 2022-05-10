InfoFlow brings SecuPi to SA

InfoFlow has partnered with SecuPi to bring SecuPi’s data security platform to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

InfoFlow is now a certified SecuPi reseller offering services and support in-country for South Africa and the rest of Africa.

Veemal Kalanjee, MD of InfoFlow, says the new partnership addresses challenges facing local enterprises. “Enterprises across South Africa and into the rest of Africa have faced growing complexity in securing and protecting data and implementing privacy and sovereignty regulations, particularly as they move to hybrid cloud environments.

“With POPIA coming into force locally and GDPR being top of mind internationally, there is an increasing requirement for local companies to address data protection from a regulatory aspect. Recent data breaches that have occurred also highlighted the ever-increasing urgency to secure data from malicious attacks. InfoFlow has long asserted that the simplest way to secure data and comply with regulations such as POPIA and GDPR is to take security down to granular data level, instead of attempting to implement and manage a variety of point solutions. We identified SecuPi Data Centric Security Platform as a reputable fit for addressing all of these needs.

“SecuPi brings to the market a comprehensive data centric security solution that addresses security and compliance end to end – no matter what platform, cloud or technology you are using. It is very competitively priced in comparison with multiple point solutions; and because it is a singular platform, you achieve productivity and efficiency savings, better governance and simplified reporting,” Kalanjee says.

“We have not come across a platform as comprehensive as SecuPi in this region and look forward to establishing the market presence for this brand. We expect to see large enterprises such as banks, insurance firms, telcos and manufacturers embracing the solution.”

Avihai Segal, business adviser at SecuPi, says partnering with InfoFlow allows SecuPi to leverage InfoFlow’s in-depth regional understanding and market reach to expand its geographic footprint.

“Because InfoFlow is a leader in data management, this partnership enables South African enterprises to implement the necessary controls to comply with various POPIA use cases – such as deletion, consent, and Record of Processing Activities (ROPA) – and ensure that sensitive data access is governed across the organisation’s users, technologies and data stores, on-premise and cross cloud,” Segal says.

“South African organisations will be able to enforce access-control to sensitive data, address POPIA articles and securely execute cloud transformation while mitigating data security challenges, using a single platform across the organisation’s IT and business landscape with no application changes, no development and no process changes.”

InfoFlow will setup the solution, implement specific data protection mechanisms, and support the SecuPi Platform in the region. Kalanjee says: “Combined with InfoFlow’s experience in all things data, we strongly believe we will assist many organisations with solving the challenges they have around holistic data protection. With this partnership, InfoFlow will be able to further enhance our current offering of providing solutions and services for data management with the added capability of a platform for data security. This brings us one step closer to being an end-to-end data management lifecycle solution provider.”