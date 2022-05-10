Remote Position!
Looking for Android & iOS Mobile Developer so develop and maintain platforms. Ensuring code is generated that is in accordance with specifications, and which is neat, accurate and scalable.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- Android
- iOS
- MySQL
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Android
- ios