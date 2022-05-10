.Net Team Leads

We are looking for Technical Leads for our .Net Software Development teams. Ideally based in Cape Town, however we open to remote workers.
General Requirement:

  • Self-Starting Leader capable of working under pressure

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

  • Developer with +5 years’ experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:

  • Angular 6, 7, 8.

  • C#.NET/ VB.Net.

  • MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.

  • LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.

  • CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

  • SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

  • Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage

Overview

Leading the Development Process

  • Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality

  • Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

  • Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software

  • Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation

  • Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required

  • Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Supporting the Scrum Master

  • Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos, and other Scrum related meetings

  • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline, and progress for the delivery of working software

  • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process

  • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

  • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code

  • Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship

  • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education, and development within the team

General Responsibilities

  • Analysis and Design

  • Technical design review and approval

  • BitBucket Admin

  • Confluence Updates

  • Review estimates and weighting

  • Code reviews and merges

  • SOW review

  • UAT Handover review

  • Support Handover review

  • Test cases review

  • Automation test review

  • Support Test Lead

  • Review deployment artefacts

  • Identify deployment team

  • Support production deployments

  • Keep master updated

  • Highlight risks / issues / dependencies

  • Team training / skilling-up sessions

  • Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes

  • Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously

  • Development (MS)

Desired Skills:

  • .Net C# AWS Azure
  • Angular
  • Cloud
  • Front End

