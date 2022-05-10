Project Manager (level1)

May 10, 2022

  • Determine and define project scope and objectives.
  • Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage
    resources in an effective and efficient manner.
  • Prepare budget based on scope of work and resource
    requirements.
  • Track project costs in order to meet budget.
  • Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan.
  • Provide project updates on a consistent basis to various
    stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress.
  • Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks
    and communicating expected deliverables.
  • Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards
    throughout entire project execution.
  • Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed.
  • Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field
  • 2 – 4 years of project management and related experience

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Management
  • Risk Management
  • Communication
  • Management
  • Project Management
  • Managing Project Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Project Manager meet stakeholder expectations and create business value, within the confines of a company’s goals and vision.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • To be discussed

