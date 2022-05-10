Russian players excluded from European esports

The European Esports Federation (EEF), in support of Ukraine and condemning Russia’s military aggression, has stated that Russian athletes are not allowed to participate in the European Championships.

On 4 May, the EEF issued an official statement from the Federation Board expressing solidarity and support for Ukraine, as well as the exclusion of Russian athletes from competing in the European Championships.

Ukrainian Esforts Federation (UESF) has expressed it gratitude to the European Esports Federations for the stance taken in support of Ukraine.

UESF has also expressed the hope that the International Esports Federation (IESF) will reconsider its soft stance on sanctions against the Russian Esports Federation (RESF) and Russian athletes.