Sage X3 Technical Consultant

QUALIFICATIONS Grade 12 & Bachelors Degree
EXPERIENCE 3-5 years experience in a Sage X3 consulting & project implementation
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
– In depth knowledge of Sage X3 modules particularly financial, manufacturing or distribution
- In depth knowledge of Sage X3 architecture & database structure
- Strong Crystal reports development skills
- Formal Sage X3 accreditation
- Strong presentation skills & ability to translate user’s requirements into specifications
- Provides technical assistance & support to Sage users with respect to operation of the Sage X3 ERP system
- Assists X3 users with the operation of the ERP modules – Finance, Manufacturing, Warehouse, Inventory, Purchasing
- Resolves posting queries in financial modules
- Develops ad hoc queries to assist users with data analysis
- Develops standard reports in both Crystal Reports & Sage Data Analytics.
- Assists with design of new processes
- Training to new & existing users
- Implements system audit & security as required
- Recommends and makes changes to system configuration as required
- Perform other job-related duties as assigned
- Provides Go-Live Support
- Troubleshooting
- System upgrades
MINIMUM CRITICAL REQUIREMENTS AND JOB DESCRIPTION
- Self-disciplined and highly motivated
- Resilient
- Strong people skills
- Ability to deal with employees at all levels and good interpersonal skills
- Strong decision making and problem-solving skills
- Ability to multi-task in fast-paced dynamic environment
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Able to meet deadlines
Desired Skills:
- Sage X3
- Crystal Reports
- SQL
- Finance
- Database Design
- ERP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund