Sage X3 Technical Consultant

QUALIFICATIONS Grade 12 & Bachelors Degree

EXPERIENCE 3-5 years experience in a Sage X3 consulting & project implementation

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

– In depth knowledge of Sage X3 modules particularly financial, manufacturing or distribution

In depth knowledge of Sage X3 architecture & database structure

Strong Crystal reports development skills

Formal Sage X3 accreditation

Strong presentation skills & ability to translate user’s requirements into specifications

Provides technical assistance & support to Sage users with respect to operation of the Sage X3 ERP system

Assists X3 users with the operation of the ERP modules – Finance, Manufacturing, Warehouse, Inventory, Purchasing

Resolves posting queries in financial modules

Develops ad hoc queries to assist users with data analysis

Develops standard reports in both Crystal Reports & Sage Data Analytics.

Assists with design of new processes

Training to new & existing users

Implements system audit & security as required

Recommends and makes changes to system configuration as required

Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Provides Go-Live Support

Troubleshooting

System upgrades

MINIMUM CRITICAL REQUIREMENTS AND JOB DESCRIPTION

Self-disciplined and highly motivated

Resilient

Strong people skills

Ability to deal with employees at all levels and good interpersonal skills

Strong decision making and problem-solving skills

Ability to multi-task in fast-paced dynamic environment

Must be able to work under pressure

Able to meet deadlines

Desired Skills:

Sage X3

Crystal Reports

SQL

Finance

Database Design

ERP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

