As a Scrum Master you will be responsible for the staffing of employees on projects, scheduling, the identification of risks, contingency plans and allocation of available resources. Furthermore you need to ensure the delivery of diverse technology systems and applications, to client expectations and industry standards. As the ideal candidate you should be able to identify risks and provide solutions to ensure that projects are completed within specified timeframes.
Skills Required:
- 5 + years of relevant experience in professional services, sales or customer support operations
- Good understanding of Agile JIRA
- Plan and manage multiple projects and plan resources in a matrix structure
- Draft status reports that are concise and effective
- Ability to use and lead effort estimation sessions
- Ability to facilitate work sessions
- Should have participated in, and be familiar with, SDLC and Agile (Scrum) project methodologies
Core Skills and Experience:
- Self-motivated and comfortable in the dynamic atmosphere of a technical organization with a rapidly expanding customer base.
- Organized and analytical, adapt at working in a team environment and able to handle multiple priorities in a fast-moving environment.
- Strong presentation and communication skills
- Knowledge of web-based systems architecture, service-based architecture, enterprise application architecture as well as experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
- Demonstrate good judgment and pragmatic approach to delivering a solution that optimizes architecture activities across company needs, business constraints and technological realities
- Strong problem-solving skills
Key Responsibilities:
- Facilitating the daily stand ups
- Facilitates the planning sessions to ensure that consensus is achieved within the team
- Shielding the team from interruptions
- Removing obstacles that affect the team
- Perform resource planning and management
- Perform mediation and conflict resolution
- Provide insight and use effective problem-solving techniques
- Custodian of the methodology been used by the team
- Looking at continues improvements on the methodology and processes
- Budget planning for the projects
- Assist the Product Owner to achieve the projects objectives
- Keeping project goals clear and visible to teams
- Lead the team and inspire the team to meet the goals
- Mediating the general conflict of goals between development team (high technical quality) and product owner (more features)
- Ensuring that there is a communication flow of accurate information between all stakeholders
- Ensure the tools are being used and maintained (Agile Confluence)
Desired Skills:
- agile
- project management
- presentations
- sdlc
- jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Group has its origin in the realm of Central Banking and is currently present around the world .
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life
- Provident Fund
- Bonus