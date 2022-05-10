Scrum Master

As a Scrum Master you will be responsible for the staffing of employees on projects, scheduling, the identification of risks, contingency plans and allocation of available resources. Furthermore you need to ensure the delivery of diverse technology systems and applications, to client expectations and industry standards. As the ideal candidate you should be able to identify risks and provide solutions to ensure that projects are completed within specified timeframes.

Skills Required:

5 + years of relevant experience in professional services, sales or customer support operations

Good understanding of Agile JIRA

Plan and manage multiple projects and plan resources in a matrix structure

Draft status reports that are concise and effective

Ability to use and lead effort estimation sessions

Ability to facilitate work sessions

Should have participated in, and be familiar with, SDLC and Agile (Scrum) project methodologies

Core Skills and Experience:

Self-motivated and comfortable in the dynamic atmosphere of a technical organization with a rapidly expanding customer base.

Organized and analytical, adapt at working in a team environment and able to handle multiple priorities in a fast-moving environment.

Strong presentation and communication skills

Knowledge of web-based systems architecture, service-based architecture, enterprise application architecture as well as experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints

Demonstrate good judgment and pragmatic approach to delivering a solution that optimizes architecture activities across company needs, business constraints and technological realities

Strong problem-solving skills

Key Responsibilities:

Facilitating the daily stand ups

Facilitates the planning sessions to ensure that consensus is achieved within the team

Shielding the team from interruptions

Removing obstacles that affect the team

Perform resource planning and management

Perform mediation and conflict resolution

Provide insight and use effective problem-solving techniques

Custodian of the methodology been used by the team

Looking at continues improvements on the methodology and processes

Budget planning for the projects

Assist the Product Owner to achieve the projects objectives

Keeping project goals clear and visible to teams

Lead the team and inspire the team to meet the goals

Mediating the general conflict of goals between development team (high technical quality) and product owner (more features)

Ensuring that there is a communication flow of accurate information between all stakeholders

Ensure the tools are being used and maintained (Agile Confluence)

Desired Skills:

agile

project management

presentations

sdlc

jira

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Group has its origin in the realm of Central Banking and is currently present around the world .

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life

Provident Fund

Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position