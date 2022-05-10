Senior Front End Developer

Design, develop, troubleshoot and debug web and mobile applications used throughout the business. You will assist in designing and developing front-end designs for products and the business administration systems. Duties and tasks are varied.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Senior Front-End Developers are expected to have a broad impact within the systems of teams. This includes:
- Assist with UX/UI in order to shape the evolution of the look and feel of the systems developed by Fedgroup
- Collaborate with the rest of the team on architectural, design and UX problems
- Build using technology that is the best fit for our current business problems
- Refactor and improve existing code
- Review code written by team members
- Help out with our other JavaScript and Node based web apps when necessary
- Help put tools, processes and documentation in place to improve our code quality
- Collaborate on product and technical requirements
Minimum Qualifications and Experience:
- 4+ years’ experience developing web applications
- Good understanding of responsive web design
- Advanced HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript programming skills
- Experience in Javascript (ECMAScript 6)
- Experience in one of the following Frameworks (React, React Native, Angular)
- Experience with Serialization like JSON
- Experience with UI wireframing and prototyping
- Experience with using web services such as APIs.
- Experience with Bootstrap 4
- Understanding of GIT and source control
- Experience with Node.js
- Experience with UX design
Technology Stack:
- React Native
- React JS
- .NET Core
- .NET Web API
- Microsoft SQL Server
- BitBucket (Git Repository)
- JIRA (Project tracking)
Advantageous Experience:
- C#.NET
- React Native Experience
- Understanding SEO
- An understanding of mobile devices and how to design/develop for them
- Apply best UX/UI practices to systems and help provide seamless user experience
- Experience with UI wireframing and prototyping
- Solid understanding of front-end packages such as WebPack, grunt, gulp
- Experience with “Style at Scale” (SCSS, Sass, LESS)
- An eye for elegant UI, attention to detail, and a motivation to explore new technologies and patterns
Applicants to provide
- CV
- Portfolio / link to online portfolio
Desired Skills:
- React Native
- React JS
- .Net Core
- .Net Web API
- Microsoft Sql Server
- BitBucket
- Jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development