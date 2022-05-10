Senior Front End Developer

Design, develop, troubleshoot and debug web and mobile applications used throughout the business. You will assist in designing and developing front-end designs for products and the business administration systems. Duties and tasks are varied.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Senior Front-End Developers are expected to have a broad impact within the systems of teams. This includes:

  • Assist with UX/UI in order to shape the evolution of the look and feel of the systems developed by Fedgroup
  • Collaborate with the rest of the team on architectural, design and UX problems
  • Build using technology that is the best fit for our current business problems
  • Refactor and improve existing code
  • Review code written by team members
  • Help out with our other JavaScript and Node based web apps when necessary
  • Help put tools, processes and documentation in place to improve our code quality
  • Collaborate on product and technical requirements

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

  • 4+ years’ experience developing web applications
  • Good understanding of responsive web design
  • Advanced HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript programming skills
  • Experience in Javascript (ECMAScript 6)
  • Experience in one of the following Frameworks (React, React Native, Angular)
  • Experience with Serialization like JSON
  • Experience with UI wireframing and prototyping
  • Experience with using web services such as APIs.
  • Experience with Bootstrap 4
  • Understanding of GIT and source control
  • Experience with Node.js
  • Experience with UX design
  Experience with UX design

Technology Stack:

  • React Native
  • React JS
  • .NET Core
  • .NET Web API
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • BitBucket (Git Repository)
  • JIRA (Project tracking)

Advantageous Experience:

  • C#.NET
  • React Native Experience
  • Understanding SEO
  • An understanding of mobile devices and how to design/develop for them
  • Apply best UX/UI practices to systems and help provide seamless user experience
  • Experience with UI wireframing and prototyping
  • Solid understanding of front-end packages such as WebPack, grunt, gulp
  • Experience with “Style at Scale” (SCSS, Sass, LESS)
  • An eye for elegant UI, attention to detail, and a motivation to explore new technologies and patterns

Applicants to provide

  • CV
  • Portfolio / link to online portfolio

Desired Skills:

  • React Native
  • React JS
  • .Net Core
  • .Net Web API
  • Microsoft Sql Server
  • BitBucket
  • Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

