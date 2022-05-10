Senior Scrum Master at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The Senior Scrum Master’s will adopt, promote and coach Lean-Agile principles, core values and practices.

Key Responsibilities:

Enable teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver

Support and reinforce Scrum team rules

Foster an environment of collaboration, learning and innovation

Focus on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, helping the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and opportunities for growth

Facilitate and lead meetings, including planning, progress, review, retrospectives and problem solving workshops

Establish and communicate the calendars for iterations

Assist in determining milestones and roadmaps, and the plans that enable them

Assist in determining sprint objectives and acceptance criteria

Protect teams from distractions and unrelated unnecessary work

Track and report on the implementation of features and capabilities

Escalate, track and eliminate impediments

Manage risks and dependencies

Assist in ensuring that a clear “Definition of Done” is defined and adhered to

Help to improve the flow (velocity) of value through value streams by promoting continuous delivery and DevOps

Help to motivate team members with a focus on continuous improvement

Collate and publish quantitative measures of progress

Coordinate inter-team cooperation

Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered)

Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and science activities

Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness

Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers

Minimum Qualification:

Diploma / Advanced Certificate / NQF 6

Minimum Experience:

5-11 years

ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; ORB

Tech/ B

Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; ORB

Eng / B

Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; ORM

Eng / M

Sc (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; ORPhD / D

Eng with 5+ years ANDScrum Master Certified

Experience:

Experience in software engineering and acting as a ScrumMaster in an Agile environment for at least 3 of these yearsRefer above for years’ relevant experienceAwareness and experience with Agile techniques:User Stories,Test Driven Development, Continuous Delivery, Pair Programming, Automated Testing Techniques

Knowledge:

Servant leadership, Facilitation, Situational awareness,Continual improvement,Empowerment, and Increasing transparency

Additional Notes:

Ability to:work independently and be a good team player participate and thrive in a collaborative environment handle conflict and take leadership Strong negotiation skills Good time management skillsSelf-motivated and an ability and willingness to self-train and up-skill independently Keen attention to detail Excellent oral and written communication skillsDesirable additional education, work exp. & personal qualities:Ability both to work independently and be a good team player Ability to participate and thrive in a collaborative environment Ability to handle conflict and take leadership Strong negotiation skillsGood time management skills Self-motivated and an ability and willingness to self-train and up-skill independently Keen attention to detail Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency Awareness and experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Delivery, Pair Programming, Automated Testing Techniques Excellent oral and written communication skills Understanding and experience in the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) JIRA (Atlassian) knowledgeThe NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa??s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

Learn more/Apply for this position