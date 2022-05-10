Service Desk Agent

May 10, 2022

Escalates more complex problems but must manage the incident to completion. Identifies interim and long-term solutions and provides regular updates to the Senior Problem Analyst. Participates in internal forums and work groups to contribute to the methodology and standards.
Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Post Grade 12 Information Technology qualification
  • Diploma/Degree in Information Technologywould be advantageous

Experience

  • 2 years working experience on a Service Desk

What will make you successful in this role?

  • Deliver a first line support service via the Service Desk by logging Incidents and Service Requests received telephonically and via e-mail.
  • Offering technical advice to end users. This will include working as part of a team, to share knowledge and work together to increase performance standards.
  • Actively troubleshoot to identify, assess, record, resolve and / or escalate incidents and service requests ensuring they are handled within the agreed SLA, according to the agreed processes and in a professional and customer sensitive manner.
  • Deliver an after hour standby first line support service to end users. This is a Service that is delivered by the Service Desk team on a rotational basis.
  • Providing daily feedback to end users on outstanding active calls.
  • Manage a variety of tasks and activities which may require adjustments to priorities to satisfy business needs.
  • Work within defined deadlines as part of a team and on an individual basis ensuring assigned work is effectively managed.
  • Any task given to ensure great service delivery.

Knowledge and Skills

  • Client Delivery
  • Reporting and Administration
  • Technologies
  • Business Requirements Definition
  • Problem Tracking Tool

Personal Attributes

  • Interpersonal savvy – Contributing dependently
  • Decision quality – Contributing dependently
  • Action orientated – Contributing dependently
  • Optimizes work processes – Contributing dependently

