Service Desk Agent

Escalates more complex problems but must manage the incident to completion. Identifies interim and long-term solutions and provides regular updates to the Senior Problem Analyst. Participates in internal forums and work groups to contribute to the methodology and standards.
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Post Grade 12 Information Technology qualification
- Diploma/Degree in Information Technologywould be advantageous
Experience
- 2 years working experience on a Service Desk
What will make you successful in this role?
- Deliver a first line support service via the Service Desk by logging Incidents and Service Requests received telephonically and via e-mail.
- Offering technical advice to end users. This will include working as part of a team, to share knowledge and work together to increase performance standards.
- Actively troubleshoot to identify, assess, record, resolve and / or escalate incidents and service requests ensuring they are handled within the agreed SLA, according to the agreed processes and in a professional and customer sensitive manner.
- Deliver an after hour standby first line support service to end users. This is a Service that is delivered by the Service Desk team on a rotational basis.
- Providing daily feedback to end users on outstanding active calls.
- Manage a variety of tasks and activities which may require adjustments to priorities to satisfy business needs.
- Work within defined deadlines as part of a team and on an individual basis ensuring assigned work is effectively managed.
- Any task given to ensure great service delivery.
Knowledge and Skills
- Client Delivery
- Reporting and Administration
- Technologies
- Business Requirements Definition
- Problem Tracking Tool
Personal Attributes
- Interpersonal savvy – Contributing dependently
- Decision quality – Contributing dependently
- Action orientated – Contributing dependently
- Optimizes work processes – Contributing dependently