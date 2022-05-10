Technical Lead (Collections)

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

We're a bank, but we're more than that too. We believe that banking is about people and that there's a simpler way to bank, and that by helping our clients manage their financial lives better, we enable them to live better.

At Capitec, we offer our best by being a CEO in every situation – we always put the Client first, act with Energy and take Ownership.

We appoint people for their potential and continuously look for talented, driven individuals to help us innovate and evolve the banking industry.

Purpose Statement

* To provide direction to and lead technical teams responsible for the full product lifecycle to ensure successful delivery of all product features, support and maintenance related tasks within the Credit Collections environment

* Oversee the ongoing drive to increase efficiency, optimisation, innovation and people development in these environments.

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:

* At least 5 years’ experience in software development management including experience in leading a technical team.

* Experience in system automation or software development roles within a Credit Environment

* Experience in a Central Collections environment is preferred

* Stakeholder relationship engagement and management

* Responsibility for delivery in a fast-moving environment

* General business acumen

* Business analysis and design

* Project Management principles and methodologies

* Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

* Credit Life Cycle

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science

Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Change Management Skills

* Leadership Skills

* Decision making skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

* Attention to Detail

Competencies

* Deciding and Initiating Action

* Leading and Supervising

* Working with People

* Applying Expertise and Technology

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

* Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Credit Lifecycle

Collections

Software Development Management

