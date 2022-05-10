Test Analyst at Headhunters

Our client has a position available in their organization based in Port Elizabeth, for a Test Analyst.

The purpose of the role is to Test new and enhanced IT applications in accordance with defined business functional and non-functional requirements to ensure optimal system functioning.

Requirements:

Matric certificate.

IT Diploma, or equivalent IT and Testing Qualification is essential.

B. Com / B.Sc. degree or equivalent is advantageous.

Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience.

ISTQB / ISEB Certified Tester Intermediate Level or Advanced Level Test Analyst is preferred.

Experience in test automation is preferred.

Database skill and experience e.g., SQL queries.

Knowledge and experience with different types of test methods.

Knowledge and experience with software testing tools (Qtest, Selenium, Postman, CodedUI, Jira etc).

In-depth knowledge and experience of the software testing life cycle.

In-depth knowledge of manual testing (functional and non-functional); basic knowledge/understanding of test automation.

Desired competencies:

Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drive business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group.

Anticipates, meets and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, support their financial wellness and ensure client centricity.

Drives a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility and execution to deliver business results.

Actively leads change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.

Prioritizes the business interests of the organization and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.

Persuades, convinces, influences and inspires others, both within the organization and externally to win support, loyalty and gain commitment to the purpose of the organization.

Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.

Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Ability to work within a team as well as independently.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Analyze business requirements.

Assess and define the scope of test.

Identify prerequisites and appropriate types of test.

Estimate size of the test effort.

Define and prioritize test scenarios.

Develop test cases.

Identify test data requirements.

Prepare test data.

Execute test cases and record test execution results.

Identify, classify, report and track defects to resolution.

Conduct re-testing and regression testing.

Compile test packs.

Support Product Owners during Acceptance Testing

Quality review of test cases.

Mentor less experienced testers in the team.

Test complex systems.

Test systems with multiple integration points.

Execute and support cross business unit testing.

Collaborate within the Scrum team.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Take ownership for driving career development.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

