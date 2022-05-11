Avaya enters strategic partnership with Microsoft

Avaya and Microsoft have expanded their global partnership by pairing the Avaya OneCloud portfolio with Microsoft Azure.

Building on the success of Avaya OneCloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) delivered on Azure, Avaya is now expanding its partnership to include the Avaya OneCloud portfolio on Azure, for customers that want maximum flexibility to deploy in a hybrid, public or private cloud environment.

“Our strategic partnership with Microsoft is an important milestone in our continued transformation to a cloud business model,” says David Austin, senior vice-president: strategy and alliances at Avaya. “The global scale of Microsoft helps ensure that our joint customers rapidly deploy Avaya OneCloud solutions in any cloud environment of their choice with speed, agility and cost competitiveness. This represents a tremendous opportunity for customers to accelerate their journey to the cloud, and a tremendous opportunity for Avaya to expand our go-to-market reach through the co-selling efforts we have identified with our trusted partner.”

“Many of our largest customers have standardised on Avaya communications solutions and offering Avaya OneCloud on Microsoft Azure gives them an additional opportunity to benefit from their investments while accelerating their cloud migration,” says Casey McGee, vice-president: global ISV partner sales at Microsoft. “Together, we are working to help customers around the world transform their businesses, drive digital transformation and implement workload migration initiatives more rapidly. This is a significant opportunity, particularly for Microsoft customers as they move more workloads to Azure.”

Avaya OneCloud is an experience platform dedicated to empowering organisations to compose unique, modernised and personal experiences that meet the ever-changing needs of their customers and employees. Organisations can more rapidly introduce new experiences and capabilities to their existing solutions and empower employees to be more productive while working in new ways, and surprise and delight their customers across every interaction.

Avaya has achieved co-sell ready status, which means Avaya will work directly with Microsoft sales teams and partners on joint selling and enablement opportunities. This strategic partnership makes it even easier for customers to benefit from their investments in Microsoft technologies to accelerate moving communications and contact centre workloads to Azure.