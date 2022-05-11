Business Analyst- 4859541

CONTRACT POSITION. A financial institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT position available for a Business Analyst.
The main purpose of this position is to conduct end to end business analysis on the delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for the business
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. Please only apply if you qualify in FULL. If you are not contacted within 7 days please consider your application as unsuccessful
- An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent; and
- Diploma in Business Analysis, and
- Minimum 8 years’ experience in business analysis; and
- Strong process analysis and re-engineering experience
- Experience in a transformational project
- Agile/Scrum Certification
- Understanding of business Systems Analysis.
- Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.
- Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business
- Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions
- Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business
- Planning business analysis
- Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow
- Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems
- Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating
- Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business
- Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people
- Consulting with other specialists in the BSTD as to whether a ‘build’ or ‘buy’ approach would be most appropriate given the circumstances and working with the procurement division in respect of the necessary specifications to assess service providers’ suitability for ‘buy’ decisions.
- Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being
- Managing the quality of the solution being
- Managing change requirements and
- Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).
- Developing user manuals.
- Training users on the new system
Competencies:
Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodology (essential)
Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)
Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
Skilled in using modelling tools (required)
Analytical thinking
Communication skills (verbal and written)
Facilitation skills
Quality orientation
Negotiation skills
Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
Stakeholder management
Presentation skills
Ability to build customer loyalty and work in a team
Motivated self-starter
End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:
- Feasibility Report;
- Business Case;
- Business Analysis Work Plan;
- Business Requirements Specification Document;
- Functional Requirements Specification Document (with use cases);
- Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
- Business Process Modelling document; and
- Training documentation; and
- Product backlog;
- User stories;
- Requirements Traceability Matrix;
- Test cases;
- Training and knowledge transfer documentation; and
- Any other Business Analysis artefacts as required for the Business or Project
Desired Skills:
