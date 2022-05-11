Business Analyst – Finance

A great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and an excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Evaluate, implement, design and support SAP FI system application solutions to fit business process needs and ensure smooth operations to improve business efficiency, automation and productivity

Design, implement and maintain effective programmes and initiatives to provide IT solutions for Finance and supporting business processes

Optimise business performance by enhancing the alignment between business processes and SAP FI

Undertake complex process analysis, design and proposal creation, including technical process problem solving in relation to the current, and future business environment

Conduct unit tests, integration tests and develop SAP module functional documentation

Conduct Go-live preparation and Go-live support

Act as the Key Specialist point of contact in problem solving and investigations related to incidents in the SAP FI / CO / PA module

Support and develop VIM integration with SAP FI

Maintain and develop SAP workflows relevant to SAP FI module and business requirements

Maintain and develop sapscript and smartforms related to SAP FI module

Ensure system integration and business continuity by effectively managing projects

Engage in liaison with stakeholders such as Finance Department, suppliers, direct line management, to ensure correct system applications and development

Engage with external Specialist Consultants and other in-house SAP module Developers for implementing cross functional solutions

Identify opportunities to increase revenue by focusing on optimisation of resources

Assist the organisation to capitalise on new opportunities for the business focusing on digitalisation and automation

Continuously analyse, develop and re-engineer processes to ensure quality outputs and optimal departmental processes

Ensure effective management of risk and good corporate governance in the business area

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Information Technology (IT) / Business Degree

6 – 10 years’ experience in a SAP FI systems development environment, in a Specialist / Supervisor / Senior role

5 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst in a manufacturing / complex business environment

Experience with SAP configuration, customising and advanced ABAP programming (Required)

Code 08 / EB License (Required)

South African Citizens only.

Desired Skills:

SAP FI systems

Information Technology (IT)

