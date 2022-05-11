Complete digital employee experience essential in the hybrid workplace

VMware has unveiled research on how to improve the employee experience for anywhere work. The commissioned study, titled “Optimising Digital Employee Experience for Anywhere Work” and conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of VMware, found digital employee experience (DEX) is a critical component of how companies are enabling today’s hybrid workforce and a superior employee experience requires four integral components – experience delivery, experience measurement, analysis and remediation.

Accelerating DEX investment and adoption has become essential as companies navigate hybrid workplace challenges. According to the study, 75% of respondents have made DEX a higher or top priority since the start of the pandemic. When asked about the top business priorities driving a need for improved DEX, 80% of respondents aim to increase employee productivity. 75% hope that a DEX solution can improve overall employee experience and drive increased retention rates.

“In the hybrid workplace, organisations are prioritising digital employee experience as an essential investment. Digital employee experience empowers employees and IT teams to make a positive impact and do their best work,” says Shankar Iyer, senior vice-president and GM, End User Computing, VMware. “A seamless digital experience is a competitive differentiator to companies focused on hiring and retaining top talent.”

Investment in DEX solutions continue to grow as companies strive to improve employee satisfaction. While only 25% of respondents indicated having a comprehensive DEX solution currently in place, a majority (nearly 60%) expect to implement one within 24 months. In addition, 84% report their budget for DEX solutions will grow to 11-25% of their overall IT budget in the next three years, demonstrating the importance of finding a comprehensive solution that supports the needs of all employees.

Currently, two-thirds of respondents are using three or more vendors to support their DEX journey. Using multiple vendors can amplify the challenges of DEX integration by hindering root-cause analysis and compounding the difficulties in assessing DEX return on investment. This makes a holistic approach necessary for DEX improvement. Two-thirds of respondents prioritise comprehensive DEX solutions that can offer successful delivery, monitoring, analysis and remediation capabilities. It is important to integrate a DEX solution that covers all these components to create a seamless employee experience.