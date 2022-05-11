FULL STACK INTERMEDIATE JAVA DEVELOPER – REACT.JS

May 11, 2022

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Previous experience working within a Programme Developer or related role is essential for this role.
  • Previous working experience with JavaScript / Modern ECMAScript, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Phoenix / Elixir, Node.JS, Express, HTML, CSS-in-JS, Webpack, Babel, GIT, SQL, DNS Records, Cloud Platforms – (Connect, Dynos, Postgres) and AWS (EC2, Cloudfront, WAF, S3, SES) is essential.
  • Previous experience creating front-end designs that display data through REST APIs is essential.
  • Previous SEO knowledge and experience with digital marketing tools is preferred but not essential.
  • Performance tuning and experience with page speed insights would be an advantage.
  • Must have a customer-focused mindset.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Overseeing the ongoing development and maintenance of the global platform managing both Back and Front-End.
  • Implementing new and improved features.
  • Delivering meaningful work, Elegant Code, UX and best practices and being up to date with the latest technologies.
  • Working with international counterparts in order to implement code and roll out new features.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

