FULL STACK INTERMEDIATE JAVA DEVELOPER – REACT.JS

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous experience working within a Programme Developer or related role is essential for this role.

Previous working experience with JavaScript / Modern ECMAScript, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Phoenix / Elixir, Node.JS, Express, HTML, CSS-in-JS, Webpack, Babel, GIT, SQL, DNS Records, Cloud Platforms – (Connect, Dynos, Postgres) and AWS (EC2, Cloudfront, WAF, S3, SES) is essential.

Previous experience creating front-end designs that display data through REST APIs is essential.

Previous SEO knowledge and experience with digital marketing tools is preferred but not essential.

Performance tuning and experience with page speed insights would be an advantage.

Must have a customer-focused mindset.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Overseeing the ongoing development and maintenance of the global platform managing both Back and Front-End.

Implementing new and improved features.

Delivering meaningful work, Elegant Code, UX and best practices and being up to date with the latest technologies.

Working with international counterparts in order to implement code and roll out new features.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

