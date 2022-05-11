ICT Senior Systems Developer (C#/.NET)

The Role: One of our biggest clients is in search of a ICT Senior Systems Developer (C#/.NET) who will enable and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems, through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost effective application systems that meet the needs of the business.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:

A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent

Experience required:

5+ years?? experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)

5+ years?? experience with .NET (C#)

5+ years?? experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.)

Experience with SSIS advantageous.

Experience with K2 Workflow advantageous

Experience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageous

Experience in SSRS advantageous

Experience with MS SharePoint advantageous

Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial

Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design

Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)

Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Duties:

Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ??best use?? of technology;

Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands;

Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ??in-house?? applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.);

Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications;

Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of the company e.g. management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc.;

Ensure effective 3-month planning for own area of responsibility- ensuring the alignment to the business strategies and the 1- year IT plan;

Work with colleagues as a ??technical thinking partner??/ peer mentor.

Personality and Attributes: Technical Skills:

Coaching and learning facilitation skills;

Ability to inspire and ignite optimistic, positive energy;

Ability to think and act systematically and strategically;

Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork;

Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline;

Learning agility and adaptability;

Tenacity;

Business Acumen;

Sense of personal accountability and internal locus of control;

Strong verbal and written communication skills;

Ability to work independently and within a team;

Continuous Relationships Building;

Ability to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability;

Solution-orientated;

Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines;

Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);

Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;

Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources

Ability to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.

Learn more/Apply for this position