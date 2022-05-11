Implementation Specialist TMS

TMS IMPLEMENTATION CONSULTANT/ Transport Managment Systems Software Kindly do not respond if you do not have the required experience.

The TMS Implementation Consultant is responsible for implementations, project management, and continuous improvement of new and existing Transportation Management solutions. Operating key parts of each project while managing, training, gathering information, and configuring the Company’s TMS software solutions. The TMS Implementation Consultant needs to apply knowledge and expertise around transport and supply chain to drive configuration and implementation of client specific solutions.

Qualifications and experience requirements:

B Degree : , B Deg Industrial Engineering or Bcom Logistics / Supply Chain / Information systems plus minimum 1 years experience in

Software Implementation experience (eg. ERPs, Large TMS Implementations, etc.), and

Experience on Software solutions for Supply Chain, Logistics, Distribution, Warehouse & Transportation Management

Minimum 1 year experience in Logistics, Distribution, Warehouse Management, Inventory, Supply Chain & WMS/TMS Solutions, with specialties in Logistics, , and tactical supply chain analysis

Interest and knowledge on operational processes in Supply Chain Management

You must have the following technical skills:

Familiar with multiple TMS software platforms: Plato, Opsi, Optima, Roadshow

Any knowledge of relational database architecture and strong MSSQL and MySQL skills is an advantage

Strong working knowledge of the software development life cycle

In-depth knowledge of Logistics and supply chain concepts and software solutions

Team Management

Process Improvement

Able to manage the performance of team members

Desired Skills:

TMS solution implementation

order management planning execution

transportation management software

TMS integration and systems testing

Stakeholder Management

SQL

MSSQL

Plato

Freightware

TMS Continuous improvement

TMS

Opsi

Disk encryption

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This Supply Chain and Business Technology Group are software agnostic, they deliver innovative solutions that optimise and automate their customers’ value chains in a sustainable way, whilst positively impacting the world we live in. The solutions can be customised to deal with the specific challenges and opportunities of each individual client. With a string of Platinum Logistics Awards behind them, this Group is adding to its already exceptional team of talended individuals.

Kindly note: Cv’s submitted that do not fit the required skills or experience, will not receive a response.

Employer & Job Benefits:

