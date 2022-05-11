IT Engineer (Systems) at Headhunters

Our client in the Agricultural industry has a position available in their organization for an IT Engineer (systems), based in Kirkwood.

The role of this position is to enable and support the operational software solutions relevant to the Packhouse.

Qualification, Knowledge and Experience Required:

Grade 12 as per the national senior certificate requirements.

A relevant B-Degree (M+3) at a recognized and SAQA accredited university, preferably a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent will be advantageous.

3-5 years’ experience in generalist IT practice, with solid exposure to Packhouse Production Systems.

General understanding of the fruit agricultural industry.

Extensive understanding of the portfolio of information technology.

General business acumen.

General understanding of supporting systems in a multi-site environment.

IT security best practices.

IT industry trends.

Advanced usage of Microsoft Office (including Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook), A+ / N+, Computer systems used by the company.

Skills Required:

Coordination and analysis.

Quality communication and liaison.

Excellent client relationship building skills.

High capacity to represent the brand.

High degree of client engagement.

Ability to multitask.

Remain attentive in an often-busy environment.

Be naturally calm and focused.

Be versatile if participation in other types of activity is required.

Project Managements.

Change resilient.

Responsible.

Self-Managed.

People Leadership.

Planning and organising.

Analytical thinking.

Problem solving.

Learning ability.

Communication – verbal/written.

People skills

Attention to detail.

Work standards.

Key responsibilities:

Act as Systems Champion for production systems.

Provide software (NoSoft) support to end users.

Investigate new software system improvements.

Provide training on production software systems.

Provide troubleshooting and configuration of packhouse hardware (Raspberry PI’s/PDT’s/Scales/Printers).

Provide first and second line workstation end user, desktop and peripheral support, installation, and configuration.

Provide support with infrastructure projects.

Assist IT Engineer (Servers and Networks) with IT operations.

Provide support on telephone system for end users (3CX).

Provide active troubleshooting support.

Assist with implementation and maintenance of network infrastructure.

Network monitoring (PRTG).

Enable and support software solutions, specifically Nosoft.

Enable and support workstation solutions.

Provide functional support to the IT Engineer (Servers and Networks).

Job Ergonomic Requirements:

Report to the on-site IT Engineer (Servers & Networks)

Spend 60% of time behind a desk, doing computer related tasks. The rest of the time will involve assisting with onsite functionality.

General hours of work will be office related, but post office hours may be applicable from time to time.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position