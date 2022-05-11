Junior Project Manager/Quantity Surveyor
Experience in a construction or site or shop fitting environment
To plan, manage and coordinate the full project management process for mini-projects within a specific geographic area
To ensure mini-projects are delivered on time, to budget and to the required specification and qualitystandards
1.
Mini-Project Co-ordination, Administration and Management
2.
Cost Management
3.
Quality Control
1. Mini-Project Co-ordination, Administration and Management
Responsible for the day to day coordination of mini-projects
Liaise with and manage external contractors
Manage the agreed budget and specific costs
Ensure quality standards are maintained and achieved
Internal liaison with stakeholders
Conduct site visits to check / track contractors’ progress
Ensure all 30 day full site surveys with contractors are performed
Submit reports and photographs to Head: Projects
Check completion and standard of any variation order work
Responsible for ensuring contractors remain on time with the project plans
Conduct measurements and surveys where necessary
Where no plans are available, draw up plans to scale (for use by the Designers)
Manage any issues which arise during the course of the project.
2. Management of Costs
Forecast mini-project costs
Responsible for the budget and exercise line by line checks of all details
Monitor costs to keep to budget and flag potential issues
Propose solutions to the issues
Approve invoices up to designated limit of R120k
Obtain quotations for large expense and submit to Head: Projects for approval
Plan travel on a monthly basis:
Work within the constraints of the project timelines and
Ensure effective planning wr travelling to ensure most cost effective travelling
3. Quality Control
Ensure adherence to the quality manuals (specification documents, photographs and details of allinstallations)
Conduct initial discussions with contractors to explain and establish the standards required
Perform on-going checks and monitoring of standards
Purpose Statement
Key Performance Areas
Following the project plan, list snags and perform snag checks according to the relevant template
Liaise with the Regional Manager regarding the sign off sheet, snagging and reference to thespecification documents.
Min:
At least 3 years’ project management experience in a construction or site or shop fitting environment,including
Ensuring Quality delivery and assurance to a high specification
Managing contractors and suppliers
Ideal:
Exposure to quantity surveying
Grade 12 National Certifi cate / Vocational
A relevant tertiary qualification in Project Management
or
Quantity Surveying
A relevant tertiary qualification in Draughting
Min:
Knowledge of:
Drawing and interpretation of plans
Practical application of technical constraints
Managing third party service providers (contractors)
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
Principles of quantity surveying
Spatial awareness Knowledge
Skills
Communications Skills
Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Numerical Reasoning skills
Attention to Detail
Negotiation skills
Reporting Skills
Decision making skills
Administration Skills
Competencies
Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Planning and Organising_Managing Resources
Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
Following Instructions and Procedures_Accepting Direction
Analysing_Using Math
Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
Analysing_Working with Financial Information
Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
Following Instructions and Procedures_Following Policies and Procedures
Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
Deciding and Initiating Action
Analysing_Critical Thinking
Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Diff erent Levels
Adapting and Responding to Change
Analysing
Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
[Phone Number Removed]; AM Job Profile Preview
[URL Removed] 4/4
Planning and Organising
Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
Following Instructions and Procedures
Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
Analysing_Reading Eff ectively
Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Risk
Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Time
Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities
Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
Relating and Networking
Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively
Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Meetings
Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confi dence and Composure
Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions
Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion
Following Instructions and Procedures_Working Safely
Analysing_Thinking Broadly
Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative
Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work
Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
Conditions of Employment
A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Contactable via own mobile phone
Willingness to travel extensively and regularly
Clear criminal and credit record
[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- quantity surveying
- project management skills
- numerical reasoning skills
- negotiation
- reporting
- decision making
- administration
- Project plan
- Project Management Processes
- computer skills
- problem solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Bank
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- provident fund
- group life
- funeral plan
- disability
- non guaranteed bonus