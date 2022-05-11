Junior Project Manager

Junior Project Manager/Quantity Surveyor

Experience in a construction or site or shop fitting environment

To plan, manage and coordinate the full project management process for mini-projects within a specific geographic area

To ensure mini-projects are delivered on time, to budget and to the required specification and qualitystandards

1.

Mini-Project Co-ordination, Administration and Management

2.

Cost Management

3.

Quality Control

1. Mini-Project Co-ordination, Administration and Management

Responsible for the day to day coordination of mini-projects

Liaise with and manage external contractors

Manage the agreed budget and specific costs

Ensure quality standards are maintained and achieved

Internal liaison with stakeholders

Conduct site visits to check / track contractors’ progress

Ensure all 30 day full site surveys with contractors are performed

Submit reports and photographs to Head: Projects

Check completion and standard of any variation order work

Responsible for ensuring contractors remain on time with the project plans

Conduct measurements and surveys where necessary

Where no plans are available, draw up plans to scale (for use by the Designers)

Manage any issues which arise during the course of the project.

2. Management of Costs

Forecast mini-project costs

Responsible for the budget and exercise line by line checks of all details

Monitor costs to keep to budget and flag potential issues

Propose solutions to the issues

Approve invoices up to designated limit of R120k

Obtain quotations for large expense and submit to Head: Projects for approval

Plan travel on a monthly basis:

Work within the constraints of the project timelines and

Ensure effective planning wr travelling to ensure most cost effective travelling

3. Quality Control

Ensure adherence to the quality manuals (specification documents, photographs and details of allinstallations)

Conduct initial discussions with contractors to explain and establish the standards required

Perform on-going checks and monitoring of standards

Purpose Statement

Key Performance Areas

Following the project plan, list snags and perform snag checks according to the relevant template

Liaise with the Regional Manager regarding the sign off sheet, snagging and reference to thespecification documents.

Min:

At least 3 years’ project management experience in a construction or site or shop fitting environment,including

Ensuring Quality delivery and assurance to a high specification

Managing contractors and suppliers

Ideal:

Exposure to quantity surveying

Grade 12 National Certifi cate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Project Management

or

Quantity Surveying

A relevant tertiary qualification in Draughting

Min:

Knowledge of:

Drawing and interpretation of plans

Practical application of technical constraints

Managing third party service providers (contractors)

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Principles of quantity surveying

Spatial awareness Knowledge

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Numerical Reasoning skills

Attention to Detail

Negotiation skills

Reporting Skills

Decision making skills

Administration Skills

Competencies

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Planning and Organising_Managing Resources

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Following Instructions and Procedures_Accepting Direction

Analysing_Using Math

Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change

Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Following Instructions and Procedures_Following Policies and Procedures

Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Deciding and Initiating Action

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Diff erent Levels

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Following Instructions and Procedures

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Reading Eff ectively

Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Risk

Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Time

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities

Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change

Relating and Networking

Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively

Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Meetings

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confi dence and Composure

Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions

Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion

Following Instructions and Procedures_Working Safely

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative

Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Conditions of Employment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to travel extensively and regularly

Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

quantity surveying

project management skills

numerical reasoning skills

negotiation

reporting

decision making

administration

Project plan

Project Management Processes

computer skills

problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Bank

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

group life

funeral plan

disability

non guaranteed bonus

