Legal Project Manager

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
- Provide LPM Services and responsible for delivery.
- Support programme management of Business Units and Practice team innovation projects.
- Assist various stakeholders with scoping and pricing for new work.
- Provide support in formulating, assessing, piloting and implementing legal technology.
- Provide excellent client service by delivering value and on time.
- Work with various stakeholders to identify large, complex matters that use the Legal Services Centre support.
- Maintain and continuously improve the LPM methodology, tools, template and capabilities.
- Provide support with continuous improvement initiatives, new legal service development, product development and product management initiatives.
- Responsible for billable support matter delivery.
- Liaise with Business Services to manage the set-up and resourcing of client projects.
- Identify and understand client requirements and establish the level of support required.
- Assist with matter specific briefing and training on LPM and legal technology.
- Assist with creating a budget for the matter and providing alternative resourcing solutions to manage profitability.
- Provide structures for status update meetings and facilitating matter debriefs, which will incorporate lessons learned into LPM methodology.
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree (3 years) / NQF Level 7
- Project Management
Professional Body:
- LSSA – Law Society of South Africa (Lawyer/Attorney)
Years Experience:
- Up to 8 Years Experience
Leadership Experience:
- Leadership experience in Legal, Risk & Compliance, Support Services & Project Management
Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted