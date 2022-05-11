Legal Project Manager

May 11, 2022

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

  • Provide LPM Services and responsible for delivery.
  • Support programme management of Business Units and Practice team innovation projects.
  • Assist various stakeholders with scoping and pricing for new work.
  • Provide support in formulating, assessing, piloting and implementing legal technology.
  • Provide excellent client service by delivering value and on time.
  • Work with various stakeholders to identify large, complex matters that use the Legal Services Centre support.
  • Maintain and continuously improve the LPM methodology, tools, template and capabilities.
  • Provide support with continuous improvement initiatives, new legal service development, product development and product management initiatives.
  • Responsible for billable support matter delivery.
  • Liaise with Business Services to manage the set-up and resourcing of client projects.
  • Identify and understand client requirements and establish the level of support required.
  • Assist with matter specific briefing and training on LPM and legal technology.
  • Assist with creating a budget for the matter and providing alternative resourcing solutions to manage profitability.
  • Provide structures for status update meetings and facilitating matter debriefs, which will incorporate lessons learned into LPM methodology.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

  • Bachelors Degree (3 years) / NQF Level 7
  • Project Management

Professional Body:

  • LSSA – Law Society of South Africa (Lawyer/Attorney)

Years Experience:

  • Up to 8 Years Experience

Leadership Experience:

  • Leadership experience in Legal, Risk & Compliance, Support Services & Project Management

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

