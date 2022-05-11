Legal Project Manager

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Provide LPM Services and responsible for delivery.

Support programme management of Business Units and Practice team innovation projects.

Assist various stakeholders with scoping and pricing for new work.

Provide support in formulating, assessing, piloting and implementing legal technology.

Provide excellent client service by delivering value and on time.

Work with various stakeholders to identify large, complex matters that use the Legal Services Centre support.

Maintain and continuously improve the LPM methodology, tools, template and capabilities.

Provide support with continuous improvement initiatives, new legal service development, product development and product management initiatives.

Responsible for billable support matter delivery.

Liaise with Business Services to manage the set-up and resourcing of client projects.

Identify and understand client requirements and establish the level of support required.

Assist with matter specific briefing and training on LPM and legal technology.

Assist with creating a budget for the matter and providing alternative resourcing solutions to manage profitability.

Provide structures for status update meetings and facilitating matter debriefs, which will incorporate lessons learned into LPM methodology.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:



Bachelors Degree (3 years) / NQF Level 7

Project Management

Professional Body:



LSSA – Law Society of South Africa (Lawyer/Attorney)

Years Experience:



Up to 8 Years Experience

Leadership Experience:



Leadership experience in Legal, Risk & Compliance, Support Services & Project Management

