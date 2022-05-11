MI and Reporting Analyst

Company based in Durban is looking for a MI and Reporting Analyst to join their team based in Durban.

Education and Qualification:

Matric with a strong aptitude in Mathematics (Core).

Advanced Excel skills and experience

Lean, Six Sigma and SQL certification preferable.

Must have a minimum 3 years of experience in a Business Analyst or Data/MI Analysis role.

Experience working within a customer service environment preferable.

Well versed in contact centre specific MI and Reporting concepts and tools.

Attention to detail and analytical by nature.

Ability to deliver results in a fast paced and dynamic environment.

Ability to present a professional image and demeanour to internal and external customers.

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing with internal and external customers.

Data analysis knowledge and experience with particular reference to Root Cause Analysis methodologies.

Advanced knowledge and competency in Excel are essential.

Demonstrate exceptional organizational skills and the ability to handle confidential material.

Experience communicating and influencing across job levels with both internal and external partners.

Ability to push back, foresee potential issues, and advocate for relentless improvement.

Ability to solve for both service level and productivity concerns with the challenges of minute-to-minute change.

Ability to make independent, sound decisions.

Good analytical and strong data background.

Excellent communication skills both spoken and written.

Excellent decision-making skills, critical-thinking skills as well as organisational skills.

Ability to work independently.

