MI and Reporting Analyst

May 11, 2022

Company based in Durban is looking for a MI and Reporting Analyst to join their team based in Durban.
Education and Qualification:

  • Matric with a strong aptitude in Mathematics (Core).

  • Advanced Excel skills and experience

  • Lean, Six Sigma and SQL certification preferable.

  • Must have a minimum 3 years of experience in a Business Analyst or Data/MI Analysis role.

  • Experience working within a customer service environment preferable.

  • Well versed in contact centre specific MI and Reporting concepts and tools.

  • Attention to detail and analytical by nature.

  • Ability to deliver results in a fast paced and dynamic environment.

  • Ability to present a professional image and demeanour to internal and external customers.

  • Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing with internal and external customers.

  • Data analysis knowledge and experience with particular reference to Root Cause Analysis methodologies.

  • Advanced knowledge and competency in Excel are essential.

  • Demonstrate exceptional organizational skills and the ability to handle confidential material.

  • Experience communicating and influencing across job levels with both internal and external partners.

  • Ability to push back, foresee potential issues, and advocate for relentless improvement.

  • Ability to solve for both service level and productivity concerns with the challenges of minute-to-minute change.

  • Ability to make independent, sound decisions.

  • Good analytical and strong data background.

  • Excellent communication skills both spoken and written.

  • Excellent decision-making skills, critical-thinking skills as well as organisational skills.

  • Ability to work independently.

Desired Skills:

  • Analyst
  • Business Analyst
  • Data Analyst
  • Information Technology
  • Reporting
  • SQL

