Power BI Developer / Data Scientist

A growing global company based in Elandsfontein is urgently looking for a Power BI Data Scientist to work Remotely or onsite. Someone with exceptional Coding ability to create solutions in combination with above average communication skills and professionalism is utmost importance. The successful candidate will be working closely with C- Suite Executives, assisting with decisions by supplying insights using data analytic tools. Developing dashboards and designing automated processes between different software platforms.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT (Higher Diploma or Degree)

3 to 5 years’ experience as a Power BI Developer or Data Scientist

Understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Microsoft Power BI report and dashboard development

SQL

Databases and Relational Databases

Stored Procedures

Ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications

Proven ability to write clear, robust, and simple code

Deep programming language knowledge

Scripting

Business Intelligence and acumen

Data Warehousing (Cubes)

Robotic Process Automation/Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning experience (preferable)

SAGEx3 ERP Database knowledge and experience (Advantage)

Duties and responsibilities:

Using BI tools to build great & meaningful dashboards to assist with the commercial and operational decision making of the C-suites.

Developing dashboards and designing automated processes between different software platforms.

Working on ERP Databases.

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools).

Developing ETL Code using Mapping Document.

Data Analysis using SAP Source Data and applying Transformation Rules.

Creating Data Mart Tables based on Business rules.

Developing Package with Framework using SQL Server SSIS.

Power BI (SDLC) (Power BI Cloud (Service).

Power BI Desktop.

Data modeler, SSAS (Tabular and Multi-dimensional cubes / models and OLAP Cubes (dashboard development and reporting).

SSRS, BI SME (BI Subject Matter).

SQL Server / Development and advanced data analytics.

Data Validation based on Reports as Is in Data Mart.

Presenting Data via Power BI Report to client (Sign off the UAT).

Desired Skills:

SQL

POWER BI

Data Warehousing

SAGE X3

Server Databases

Robotic Process Automation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position