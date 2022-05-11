Project Manager (12 -18 months construction project)

Our client, a Water Mining company is recruiting a hands-on Project Manager (Construction), for a project in Naboomspruit, Limpopo.
Project:
It entails the completion of a partially built wastewater treatment plant, pipeline & associated pump stations. Scope includes civil, mechanical, electrical & instrumentation works. Contract conditions are FIDIC (Red). Contract value greater is than R170m.
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor of Science in Civil or Mechanical Engineering or related engineering degree/diploma.
- Project Management Professional course or certification. (PMP or CAPM).
- Min 10 years’ experience in large scale EPC infrastructure projects as a project manager.
- In depth FIDIC suite knowledge.
- Proficient in Microsoft Projects, Word, Excel, Buildsmart/Candy and other relevant software platforms.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the Projects Account, Compiling of Application for Payment for the Main Works, Variation Order Applications for Payment, Claims Application for Payment.
- Commercial Management, commercial issues related to Claims under Extension of Time, Labour relation agreements, Force Majeure etc.
- Commercial Management of contractual requirements.
- Project Control Manager, managing the Controls of Cost, Resources, Procurement, Quality, planning of overall activities.
- Progress report and risk report.
- Submit and attend Health and safety monthly report meetings.
- Submit and attend quality report meetings.
- Respond to Engineer/Employer’s agent communication.
- Submissions of notifications and queries.
- Motivation and Submissions of Contract Claims /additional work.
- Submit request for quote.
- Submit request for information.
- Attend commercial meetings with the Engineer/Employer’s agent.
- Attend daily, weekly and monthly progress meetings.
- Participate in value engineering sessions as necessary to reduce cost.
- Submitting monthly claims and invoicing.
- Prepare monthly cost reports.
- Prepare and issue cash flow projections to the Engineer as well as internally.
- Prepare monthly procurement schedule.
- Approve orders.
- Approve and appoint sub-contractors.
- Draft SLA contracts with sub-contractors.
- Approve sub-contractors progress claims.
- Manage site office personnel.
- Manage sub-contractors & labour relations.
- Establish and oversee project close out documentation and processes through to completion.
- Negotiate, resolve and close out any outstanding change orders, quality issues or disputes.
- Process and track any final invoices, payment applications, retention payments, etc.
- Prepare and submit final project accounting and budget.
Attributes:
- Excellent problem-solving, critical thinking and analytical skills.
- Proven track record in delivering high-quality programs/projects.
- Able to display exceptionally strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.
- Able to develop and maintain long-term relationships with all members of the team.
- Ability to present to senior management to motivate approvals.
- Passionate about solving complex challenges within aggressive timelines.
- A motivated self-starter with a positive attitude.
- High level of personal integrity.
- Thrives in a collaborative team environment.
Desired Skills:
- civil engineer
- construction
- project manager