Senior Business Analyst at Reverside

Senior Business Analyst Role in Pretoria – Non-EE position – Any

About The Employer:

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

Minimum 8 years’ experience in business analysis

Strong process analysis and re-engineering experience

Experience in a transformational project

The following will be an added advantage:

Agile/Scrum certification

Understanding of business systems analysis

Competencies:

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodology (essential)

Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

Analytical thinking

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Stakeholder management

Presentation skills

Ability to build customer loyalty

Ability to work in a team

Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent;

Diploma in Business Analysis

Key deliverables:

End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:

Feasibility report

Business Case

Business analysis work plan

Business requirements specification document

Functional Requirements Specification Document (with use cases);

Business Analysis measure and feedback report

Business Process Modelling document

Training documentation

Product backlog

User stories

Requirement traceability matrix

Test cases

Training and knowledge transfer documentation

Any other Business Analysis artefacts as required for the Business or Project.

