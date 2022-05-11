We are looking for a Senior IT Specialist, Inventory
Optimization for a company is Kempton Park
Job Requirements:
- Advanced MS SQL development experience (required)
- Advanced database querying skills (Required – Minimum of 4- 5 years)
- MS SQL DBA experience (required)
- ETL Tool (required) (MS SSIS or similar)
- BI Dashboard/Visualization Tool (required – Power BI or Power BI or similar)
- Experience with design and implementation of Infrastructure and architecture (required)
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience in MS SQL (writing complex SQL with ability to optimize SQL queries, DBA
- knowledge)
- Ability to interpret business requirements and translate it into functional & design specifications
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good written and oral communication skills, with the ability to present information and feedback in a user friendly language.
- Well organized, with a disposition to be accurate and pay attention to detail.
- Ability to provide technical guidance to team members.
- Self-motivated, with the urge to understand how underlying systems & processes work and fit together.
- Good knowledge, understanding and application of SDLC (software Development LifeCylce)
- Driver’s license, own vehicle, ability and willingness to travel nationally and internationally, and work long
- hours when needed.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- IT Specialist
- Senior IT Specialist