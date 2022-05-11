Senior IT Specialist, Inventory Optimization

May 11, 2022

We are looking for a Senior IT Specialist, Inventory
Optimization for a company is Kempton Park
Job Requirements:

  • Advanced MS SQL development experience (required)

  • Advanced database querying skills (Required – Minimum of 4- 5 years)

  • MS SQL DBA experience (required)

  • ETL Tool (required) (MS SSIS or similar)

  • BI Dashboard/Visualization Tool (required – Power BI or Power BI or similar)

  • Experience with design and implementation of Infrastructure and architecture (required)

  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience in MS SQL (writing complex SQL with ability to optimize SQL queries, DBA

  • knowledge)

  • Ability to interpret business requirements and translate it into functional & design specifications

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Good written and oral communication skills, with the ability to present information and feedback in a user friendly language.

  • Well organized, with a disposition to be accurate and pay attention to detail.

  • Ability to provide technical guidance to team members.

  • Self-motivated, with the urge to understand how underlying systems & processes work and fit together.

  • Good knowledge, understanding and application of SDLC (software Development LifeCylce)

  • Driver’s license, own vehicle, ability and willingness to travel nationally and internationally, and work long

  • hours when needed.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • IT Specialist
  • Senior IT Specialist

