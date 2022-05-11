Senior IT Specialist, Inventory Optimization

We are looking for a Senior IT Specialist, Inventory

Optimization for a company is Kempton Park

Job Requirements:

Advanced MS SQL development experience (required)

Advanced database querying skills (Required – Minimum of 4- 5 years)

MS SQL DBA experience (required)

ETL Tool (required) (MS SSIS or similar)

BI Dashboard/Visualization Tool (required – Power BI or Power BI or similar)

Experience with design and implementation of Infrastructure and architecture (required)

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in MS SQL (writing complex SQL with ability to optimize SQL queries, DBA

knowledge)

Ability to interpret business requirements and translate it into functional & design specifications

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Good written and oral communication skills, with the ability to present information and feedback in a user friendly language.

Well organized, with a disposition to be accurate and pay attention to detail.

Ability to provide technical guidance to team members.

Self-motivated, with the urge to understand how underlying systems & processes work and fit together.

Good knowledge, understanding and application of SDLC (software Development LifeCylce)

Driver’s license, own vehicle, ability and willingness to travel nationally and internationally, and work long

hours when needed.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

IT Specialist

Senior IT Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position