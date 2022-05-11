Software Developer (C# & SQL)

Small company is Somerset West seeks intermediate software developer with superior coding skills and strong C# and SQL for hybrid role with office attendance required 1 / 2 days a week. Ideally fluent in Afrikaans. Salary negotiable under R35,000 pm.

MINIMUM Experience Requirements:

SQL Server 4 years+

C# 4 years+

PHP 2 years+

JavaScript 1 year+

Advanced knowledge of operating systems: Windows, Linux,

MINIMUM Qualifications:

Experience in SQL Server (2012, 2012R, 2016, 2018)

C#, .Net Core & .Net Framework

HTML experience, CSS & JS (JavaScript), JQuery

C# Entity Framework

Scripting Languages – PowerShell, Bash, VB, CMD

NodeJs, NPM

VueJS Framework, Quasar Framework

Docker, KuberNetes

PHP

Responsibilities

Responsibilities Coding and debugging

App design

Troubleshooting operating environments e.g Windows Server Admin, Linux Admin

Network Administration

Version controlling – Git

Designing algorithms

Project Management

Design of Spec & Schema of Database

Managing database systems, DBA, SQL Servers

Deployment of software systems

Providing Technical Support and development of documentation

Issue Management – GitHub

Cloud Servers

Act as coach and mentor to junior staff, provide training to new and junior staff as well as resolution of Support Tickets logged.

Services API, REST & SOAP

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Javascript

nodejs

docker

kubernete

Learn more/Apply for this position