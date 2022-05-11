Systems Integration Analyst (REMOTE /HYBRID)

Major Fintech expanding into Africa is seeking a System’s Analyst (Remote/Hybrid)within their Integration Team, to support projects and initiatives with detailed documentation to implement, maintain, and support IT and information systems to & scale as the business grows. You will use computers and related systems to specify new IT solutions, modify, enhance or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements in order to improve business efficiency and productivity. You’ll need a high level of technical expertise and clear insights into current business practices.

Requirements:

Completed BSC degree – Essential

– Essential A minimum of 5 years relevant experience in IT

A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in systems Analysis is essential

is essential Continuous Improvement related qualification (Essential) (preferred in Lean Six Sigma)

(Essential) (preferred in Lean Six Sigma) Experience with UML notations standards

Experience documenting detail design and specifications requirements

Experience working with SDLC, waterfall and agile

Experienced working with, business analyst, developers and project managers

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyses

Integration Analyses

Systems Integration Analyst

Systems and Integration Analyst

