Technical Coordinator

Overview of Key Activities:

Direct Quality activities with a focus on quality, delivery, and a safe working environment.

Responsible and accountable for the effective leadership of quality personnel.

Gather, analyse, and report on Quality, Equipment, and Information.

Manage and co-ordinate all internal Quality projects

Comply with organisational standards.

Motivate individuals and teams.

Develop, collate, and record daily quality figures.

Perform hands on tasks where necessary.

Behave ethically and promote ethical behaviour in a work situation.

Maintain housekeeping standards.

Conduct investigations and disciplinary actions when required to do so.

Responsible for implementing world-class manufacturing practices and a continuous improvement culture.

The Essential requirements are as follows:

Diploma or Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering,

Project experience including equipment installation and troubleshooting would be highly advantageous

At least 5 years’ experience in a manufacturing concern.

Due to the nature of the areas the candidate must have a technical background, for example must be able to read and interpret drawings and must have knowledge/experience of welding and welding processes.

Knowledge and application of Quality Management Systems.

Practical knowledge of shop floor industrial relations and the ability to manage and control staff timekeeping and attendance.

High level of computer literacy – Programming knowledge or experience with industrial programming systems would be advantageous

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Applicants must be prepared to:

Go through a screening / assessment process.

Work overtime and shifts when required.

Desired Skills:

Technical drawings

Welding

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

