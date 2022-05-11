Technical Coordinator

Overview of Key Activities:

  • Direct Quality activities with a focus on quality, delivery, and a safe working environment.
  • Responsible and accountable for the effective leadership of quality personnel.
  • Gather, analyse, and report on Quality, Equipment, and Information.
  • Manage and co-ordinate all internal Quality projects
  • Comply with organisational standards.
  • Motivate individuals and teams.
  • Develop, collate, and record daily quality figures.
  • Perform hands on tasks where necessary.
  • Behave ethically and promote ethical behaviour in a work situation.
  • Maintain housekeeping standards.
  • Conduct investigations and disciplinary actions when required to do so.
  • Responsible for implementing world-class manufacturing practices and a continuous improvement culture.

The Essential requirements are as follows:

  • Diploma or Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering,
  • Project experience including equipment installation and troubleshooting would be highly advantageous
  • At least 5 years’ experience in a manufacturing concern.
  • Due to the nature of the areas the candidate must have a technical background, for example must be able to read and interpret drawings and must have knowledge/experience of welding and welding processes.
  • Knowledge and application of Quality Management Systems.
  • Practical knowledge of shop floor industrial relations and the ability to manage and control staff timekeeping and attendance.
  • High level of computer literacy – Programming knowledge or experience with industrial programming systems would be advantageous
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.

Applicants must be prepared to:

  • Go through a screening / assessment process.

Work overtime and shifts when required.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical drawings
  • Welding

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

