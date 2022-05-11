Technical Regulatory Reporting Analyst at Rory Mackie & Associates

The key role of the Technical Regulatory Reporting Team is to monitor our client’s reporting obligations under European market infrastructure regulation (EMIR) and Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID) ii. The role will involve frequent and close liaison with personnel of all levels, in both front and back-office environments, requires a candidate who is committed to teamwork, who keeps up with the latest Investment Financial Instruments and Derivities and IT Savvy.

Responsibilities:

Regulatory Reporting: Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID) ii

Transaction Reporting: Daily submission of Transaction Report to Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) Daily clearance of exceptions reported by ARM and/or Regulator Daily reconciliation of submission against order management system trade file Monthly reconciliation of all trades executed in a single day against the Regulator’s data Liaison with Compliance to report any errors or omissions to daily file

Trade Reporting: Daily review of submission against order management trade file Daily review of submission of file by third party vendor to Regulator Liaison with Compliance to report any late trades that occurred during the day Reporting a summary of all late reported trades that occurred during the month to Compliance

European market infrastructure regulation (EMR): Trade reporting oversight Reviewing transaction, valuation and collateral exceptions Finding patterns in counterparty reporting Daily review of Trade File against Counterparty/Vendor submissions to Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) Liaison with Counterparties/Vendors to rectify exceptions Daily reconciliation of submission against order management trade file Daily/monthly submission of client specific files Monthly Red Amber Green (RAG) reporting to the Management company and the Manager of the Investment Operations team

Oversight: Assist team with oversight function of outsourced services – to include: Settlement and trading queries Collateral management services Failed trades Reconciliations Static data maintenance Administration: Assist with the implementation of new products/instruments or new service requirements Assist the team with the enhancement of any existing processes Assist team with eligible market reviews Attend team meetings Maintain procedures



Qualifications and Experience required:

Graduate excellent academics in Bachelor of Commerce (B. Comm)/Bachelor of Business Science (B. Bus. Sc)/Bachelor of Accounting (B. Accounting) or 2+ years related working experience within an Asset Management environment

System Skills:

MS Excel

MS Word

MS Outlook

Order Management System experience

Curium

Personal Attributes:

Excellent organisational and administrative skills

Able to multi-task – work to tight deadlines and cope under pressure

Willing to embrace change

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy

Logical thinker with strong problem-solving ability

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Flexible work attitude

Understanding of the operational aspects of an Asset Management organisation

Ability to understand and identify possible areas of reputational and financial risk

Understand third party service providers and data management

