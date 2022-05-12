C# Full stack Developer (Remote) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Rosebank is looking for a C# Full Stack Developer to join their team on contract (Renewable), working remotely. CV to [Email Address Removed]

To develop, support, and enhance applications using a variety of tools and methodology

Application development from the start

Debugging and problem finding

Enhancements

Input into the technical discussions and analysis

Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices

Ensure customer satisfaction is high

Application development

Develop SQL Queries

Optimize of applications

Integration development

DevOps

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

Own laptop

Reliable Internet connection

A reliable vehicle as travelling might be required

Minimum Qualifications:

IT Degree / Diploma

Supporting MS Certificates (Advantageous)

Minimum Experience:

C#, Angular, Blazor

SQL Server Management Studio

Integration development

DevOps

Mobile development (Advantageous)

Rapid development tools and Azure

Agile

