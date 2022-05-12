C# Full stack Developer (Remote) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Rosebank is looking for a C# Full Stack Developer to join their team on contract (Renewable), working remotely. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- To develop, support, and enhance applications using a variety of tools and methodology
- Application development from the start
- Debugging and problem finding
- Enhancements
- Input into the technical discussions and analysis
- Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices
- Ensure customer satisfaction is high
- Application development
- Develop SQL Queries
- Optimize of applications
- Input into the technical discussions and analysis
- Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT
- Ensure customer satisfaction is high
- Integration development
- DevOps
Minimum Requirements
Contractors Requirements:
- Own laptop
- Reliable Internet connection
- A reliable vehicle as travelling might be required
Minimum Qualifications:
- IT Degree / Diploma
- Supporting MS Certificates (Advantageous)
Minimum Experience:
- C#, Angular, Blazor
- SQL Server Management Studio
- Integration development
- DevOps
- Mobile development (Advantageous)
- Rapid development tools and Azure
- Agile