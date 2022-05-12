C# Full stack Developer (Remote) at Mediro ICT

May 12, 2022

A company based in Rosebank is looking for a C# Full Stack Developer to join their team on contract (Renewable), working remotely. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • To develop, support, and enhance applications using a variety of tools and methodology
  • Application development from the start
  • Debugging and problem finding
  • Enhancements
  • Input into the technical discussions and analysis
  • Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices
  • Ensure customer satisfaction is high
  • Application development
  • Develop SQL Queries
  • Optimize of applications
  • Input into the technical discussions and analysis
  • Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT
  • Ensure customer satisfaction is high
  • Integration development
  • DevOps

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

  • Own laptop
  • Reliable Internet connection
  • A reliable vehicle as travelling might be required

Minimum Qualifications:

  • IT Degree / Diploma
  • Supporting MS Certificates (Advantageous)

Minimum Experience:

  • C#, Angular, Blazor
  • SQL Server Management Studio
  • Integration development
  • DevOps
  • Mobile development (Advantageous)
  • Rapid development tools and Azure
  • Agile

