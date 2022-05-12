Flexential opens US data network to the African market

Data centre owner and developer Flexential has opened its US network to Angola Cables to assist customers in Africa in connecting to 40 key data centre hubs across the US.

Flexential owns and operates 40 highly redundant data centres, seven cloud nodes and manages more than 13 000 cross-connects.

Providing access to Angola’s MONET cable, housed in Flexential’s Fort Lauderdale data centre, this partnership will offer customers connectivity via the low-latency, high-capacity South Atlantic Cable System (SACS). The alliance with Angola Cables will also address the heightened demand from enterprises, service providers, as well as hyperscale cloud providers seeking edge deployments within the US market.

“Our partnership with Flexential will strengthen interconnection options across southern and West Africa,” says Ângelo Gama, CEO of Angola Cables. Gama says that this high-capacity connectivity is well-suited to serve multiple industries from the oil and gas sector to scientific and academic research.

“Plugging into Flexential’s extensive network of data centres in the US will benefit our clients in Africa by not only extending their presence and exposure to the highly active U.S. market but will open up further opportunities for enterprises in Africa to establish direct connections with parent companies, subsidiaries, business partners and suppliers across the US.”

Tim Parker, senior vice-president: network strategy at Flexential, says their focus is on building and expanding trusted relationships. “Through this agreement we are collectively able to extend our managed services and tailored IT and data center solutions to customers and enterprises on the African continent. Given the significant presence we’re already seeing from customers, including over-the-top (OTT) providers, hyperscalers and Fortune 500 companies in the African region, we’re excited to bring these organizations a new level of international capacity and connectivity via new cross-connect options.”

Using Angola Cables’ Global Data Center Interconnect solution, customers can now access almost 60 data centers across their global network, which has significant benefits for multinational companies and enterprises that are looking for secure, low-latency connections that can manage large amounts of data and contents, safely and securely.

“Our arrangement with Flexential presents an ideal solution for managing data traffic and promoting commerce on either side of the Atlantic whilst assisting companies in broadening and expanding their business horizons,” says Gama.