Frontend Developers (CH763) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for Web Application Frontend Developers and Analyst Developers.
Purpose Statement
- To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.
- To translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.
- To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Grade 12 National Certificate (Minimum
- Relevant 3-year degree/diploma in IT (Ideal or Preferred)
EXPERIENCE
- 7 years’ proven software development and designe experience (Required for Analyst Developer)
- 5 years’ proven software development (Developer)
- Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
- Minimum
- Java Script Framework
- XML
- HTML 5
- CSS
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
- Rest Services
- Mobile Development
- Maven
- Java (required for 2 of the positions – not all)
KNOWLEDGE
Minimum Knowledge:
Must have knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal Knowledge (Required for Analyst Developer)
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss,
SKILLS
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
COMPETENCIES
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.