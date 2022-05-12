Full-stack Developer (Banking Platform) (CH771) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking to employ a Full-Stack Software Developer.
- The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.
- You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.
- As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.
- Develop and maintaining web applications
- Create automated and scalable solutions
- Develop reusable code and libraries for future use
- Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application
- Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
Experience
- 7 years’ proven software development
- Essential experience in the following skill set is required
- Front End: CSS / Html / JavaScript or JavaScript frameworks (Vue.Js / Angular ) /React
- Backend: C# / C++ / Java / Python
Qualifications)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology (Preferred)
KnowledgeMin: Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal: Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.