Full-stack Developer (Banking Platform) (CH771) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

May 12, 2022

Our client in the banking industry is looking to employ a Full-Stack Software Developer.

  • The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.
  • You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.
  • As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.
  • Develop and maintaining web applications
  • Create automated and scalable solutions
  • Develop reusable code and libraries for future use
  • Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application
  • Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Experience

  • 7 years’ proven software development
  • Essential experience in the following skill set is required
    • Front End: CSS / Html / JavaScript or JavaScript frameworks (Vue.Js / Angular ) /React
    • Backend: C# / C++ / Java / Python

Qualifications)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology (Preferred)

KnowledgeMin: Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal: Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Analysing
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

