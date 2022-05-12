IT Support Engineer

We are looking for Intermediate IT Support Engineer to come onboard to support our growing client base in the Gauteng area. This position is that of an Intermediate Desktop, Server, and Network Support Engineer in the IT networking environment.

Prerequisites:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT (Preferably with an A+, N+, MCSA / MCSE and technology specific certifications)

3-5 years related experience

In depth knowledge of IT systems and trends

Knowledge of SAP advantageous

Problem solving and analysis

Customer service

Adaptability

Responsibilities:

Serve as first point of contact for internal customers seeking technical assistance

Apply diagnostic utilities to aid in troubleshooting

Perform hands-on fixes at desktop level, including installing and upgrading software, file backups, and configuring systems and applications.

Record, track, and document the help desk request problem-solving process, including all successful and unsuccessful decisions made, and actions taken, through to the final resolution.

Escalate problems to relevant company resources as required.

Perform post-resolution follow-ups to help requests and provide feedback/suggestions to management and stakeholders accordingly.

Regularly evaluate IT systems and identify and provide system/process improvements

Maintain and create new Customer Master-Data records

Comply with company implemented policies, procedures Safety, Health and Environment standards.

Ability to setup connectivity solutions such as Fibre, LTE for example.

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of TCP/IP and ability to resolve complex networking issues.

Thorough understanding of LANs and WANs and associated hardware.

Desired Skills:

problem solving skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

