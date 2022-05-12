Node.JS Developer (CH736) (Full Remote) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Cape Town based Digital Innovation and Mobile Services company is looking for a skillful Node.js Developer to maintain and build server-side components.
You will be collaborating with the front-end application developers, designing back-end components, and integrating data storage and protection solutions.
To ensure success as a Node.js developer, you should possess extensive knowledge of Node.js based services and experience in a similar role.
An accomplished Node.js developer will be someone whose expertise results in the stable, fast, and secure exchange of data between servers and end-users.
Required:
- 2 / 3 years of experience building and maintaining software in production
- In-depth knowledge of js, JavaScript (ESNext), API Integrations
- Proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through schema.
- Design and optimise applications for high performance, high availability and low latency.
- Familiarity with the whole web stack, including protocols and web server optimisation techniques.
Soft Skills:
- Efficient and effective in a fast-paced, complex and demanding environment.
- The ability to work self-sufficiently and remotely.
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving aptitude.
- Great organizational and time management skills.
- Collaborating with front-end developers on the integration of elements.
- Superb interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills.
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.