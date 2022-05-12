Senior Compute Engineer (Generalist – Exchange)

ROLE PURPOSE
- The Senior Computing Team has responsibilities focused on the smooth running of our customers computing environment ensuring server, storage, back-up, OS and application availability is maintained at the highest level.
- The Senior Computing Support engineering position has responsibilities focused on the smooth running of our customers computing environment ensuring server, storage, back-up, OS and application availability is maintained at the highest level.
- This is achieved by performing routine maintenance, testing failover and back up, implementing best practices etc.
- As a senior engineer you will be responsible for supporting the Tier 1 Team with complex Incidents, problems and changes always adhering to ITIL principles.
- You will also be required to support the Tier 1 Team out of hours as part of an on-call rota.
ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
- Design, implement and maintain Microsoft Exchange environments.
- Maintain server availability for customers by performing routine maintenance, failover testing,
- implementing best practices etc.
- Maintain Logicalis internal cloud environment by performing routine maintenance, failover testing,
- implementing best practices etc.
- Perform project related duties with regards to new and changing infrastructure deployments required
- by the MSC customers.
- Provide prompt senior technical assistance on customer incidents when Tier 1 skills have exhausted
- a resolution.
- Regularly updating customers on progress of incidents, problems and changes by telephone and
- Regularly updating Logicalis ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing
- progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests
- Completing customer Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of
- hours where required
- Provide technical consultancy to all other areas of the business to ensure the integrity, performance
- and support of new opportunities that involve Server support.
- Find technical solutions to problems where necessary and practical, without compromising the
- commercial viability of a new product
- Where required perform the ‘Lead Engineer’ role for some of Logicalis key customers on a support
- and project basis.
- To stay up to date and accredited within the current technologies.
- Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.
- Proactive identification of fault trends.
DELIVERY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work as part of the on-call rota and ensure resources are always available 24X7 and respond within
- SLA time frames to any calls from the MSC Tier 1 out of hours
- Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests
- Attend meetings and working parties to represent MSC where necessary
- Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.
- Attend customer sites for onsite project and support related activities.
- Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified and as part of the
- Service Improvement Process.
- Ensure all Customer documentation is kept up to date.
- Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
KPI’s
- Change Implementation Quality.
- Complete Partnership and Technical Skill Certifications Requirements.
- Customer and End User Satisfaction and Relationships.
- Customer Service Improvements.
- Identify Project Opportunities.
- ISO 270001 and 20000 Compliance.
- Project Execution and Service Transition Quality.
- Ticket Management Disciplines and SLA’s.
- Timesheet Completion Quality.
- Any added goals.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Accountable Execution.
- Agile Transformation.
- Cross-Business Engagement.
- Entrepreneurial Spirit.
- Excellent Customer Solutions.
- Impactful Communication.
- Inclusive Teamwork.
- Positive Resilience.
- Self-Driven Learning.
- Smart Decision Making.
PERSON REQUIREMENTS
EXPERIENCE
- Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering the Microsoft Windows Server
- Operating System [Phone Number Removed];) and key roles, including; Active Directory, DNS,
- DHCP IIS, FTP and Clustering.
- Experience in designing, configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Exchange
- 2010 – 2016
- Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering VMware ESXi 6.x – 7.x,
- vSphere SRM and vSphere Replication.
- Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Hyper-V 2012 – Experience in administrating Microsoft Azure and Office 365.
- Experience of administering/scheduling Backup and Replication Solutions (HP Data
- Protector, Veeam, IBM Tivoli Storage Manager, Backup Exec).
- Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.
- Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering ESET Antivirus solutions.
- Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering Fortinet Appliances.
- Administration of HP and IBM Tape Libraries.
- Administration & troubleshooting of storage systems. (Dell SAN Storage, Synology, HP
- 3PAR, and IBM DS and Storwize)
- Administration & troubleshooting of Compute Hardware. (Dell, IBM, HP)
- Administrating Microsoft SQL Server.
- Network switching and routing experience. (Ubiquiti, Netgear, Dell, HP)
- Proficient understanding of PowerShell scripting.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Graduate or qualified by experience
- Microsoft MCSA / MCSE
- Designing and deploying Microsoft Exchange Server
- Azure Administrator AZ-104
- VMware VCP
- Veeam Certified Engineer
- ITIL Foundation
ADDITIONAL SKILLS/ATTRIBUTES:
- A structured and organised approach to complex problem determination and solving.
- Ability to work in a very busy and highly pressurised environment and deal with high impact, high
- profile incidents, problems, and changes.
- Able and comfortable to solve and troubleshoot problems remotely.
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.
- A detailed and accurate approach to undertaking all duties.
- The ability to communicate both verbally and electronically in a clear, professional manner.
- A good listener, with the ability to communicate technical issues and resolutions to people of varying
- technical levels.
- The ability to work with minimum supervision and to maintain a high level of motivation and
- productivity.
- Client focussed and with customer care / services mindset.
- Professional telephone etiquette.
- Numerate and literate with an eye for detail.
- Professional & diligent team player but able to work independently and be self-motivated.
- Enthusiastic, energetic and confident.
- Light motor vehicle driving licence (Code B or code that includes B) and own reliable transport.
- Ability to obtain security clearance
