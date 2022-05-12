Senior Compute Engineer (Generalist – Exchange)

May 12, 2022

ROLE PURPOSE

  • The Senior Computing Team has responsibilities focused on the smooth running of our customers computing environment ensuring server, storage, back-up, OS and application availability is maintained at the highest level.
  • This is achieved by performing routine maintenance, testing failover and back up, implementing best practices etc.
  • As a senior engineer you will be responsible for supporting the Tier 1 Team with complex Incidents, problems and changes always adhering to ITIL principles.
  • You will also be required to support the Tier 1 Team out of hours as part of an on-call rota.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Design, implement and maintain Microsoft Exchange environments.
  • Maintain server availability for customers by performing routine maintenance, failover testing,
  • implementing best practices etc.
  • Maintain Logicalis internal cloud environment by performing routine maintenance, failover testing,
  • implementing best practices etc.
  • Perform project related duties with regards to new and changing infrastructure deployments required
  • by the MSC customers.
  • Provide prompt senior technical assistance on customer incidents when Tier 1 skills have exhausted
  • a resolution.
  • Regularly updating customers on progress of incidents, problems and changes by telephone and
  • email
  • Regularly updating Logicalis ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing
  • progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests
  • Completing customer Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of
  • hours where required
  • Provide technical consultancy to all other areas of the business to ensure the integrity, performance
  • and support of new opportunities that involve Server support.
  • Find technical solutions to problems where necessary and practical, without compromising the
  • commercial viability of a new product
  • Where required perform the ‘Lead Engineer’ role for some of Logicalis key customers on a support
  • and project basis.
  • To stay up to date and accredited within the current technologies.
  • Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.
  • Proactive identification of fault trends.

DELIVERY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Work as part of the on-call rota and ensure resources are always available 24X7 and respond within
  • SLA time frames to any calls from the MSC Tier 1 out of hours
  • Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests
  • Attend meetings and working parties to represent MSC where necessary
  • Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.
  • Attend customer sites for onsite project and support related activities.
  • Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified and as part of the
  • Service Improvement Process.
  • Ensure all Customer documentation is kept up to date.
  • Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
KPI’s

  • Change Implementation Quality.
  • Complete Partnership and Technical Skill Certifications Requirements.
  • Customer and End User Satisfaction and Relationships.
  • Customer Service Improvements.
  • Identify Project Opportunities.
  • ISO 270001 and 20000 Compliance.
  • Project Execution and Service Transition Quality.
  • Ticket Management Disciplines and SLA’s.
  • Timesheet Completion Quality.
  • Any added goals.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Accountable Execution.
  • Agile Transformation.
  • Cross-Business Engagement.
  • Entrepreneurial Spirit.
  • Excellent Customer Solutions.
  • Impactful Communication.
  • Inclusive Teamwork.
  • Positive Resilience.
  • Self-Driven Learning.
  • Smart Decision Making.

PERSON REQUIREMENTS
EXPERIENCE

  • Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering the Microsoft Windows Server
  • Operating System [Phone Number Removed];) and key roles, including; Active Directory, DNS,
  • DHCP IIS, FTP and Clustering.
  • Experience in designing, configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Exchange
  • 2010 – 2016
  • Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering VMware ESXi 6.x – 7.x,
  • vSphere SRM and vSphere Replication.
  • Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Hyper-V 2012 – Experience in administrating Microsoft Azure and Office 365.
  • Experience of administering/scheduling Backup and Replication Solutions (HP Data
  • Protector, Veeam, IBM Tivoli Storage Manager, Backup Exec).
  • Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.
  • Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering ESET Antivirus solutions.
  • Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering Fortinet Appliances.
  • Administration of HP and IBM Tape Libraries.
  • Administration & troubleshooting of storage systems. (Dell SAN Storage, Synology, HP
  • 3PAR, and IBM DS and Storwize)
  • Administration & troubleshooting of Compute Hardware. (Dell, IBM, HP)
  • Administrating Microsoft SQL Server.
  • Network switching and routing experience. (Ubiquiti, Netgear, Dell, HP)
  • Proficient understanding of PowerShell scripting.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Graduate or qualified by experience
  • Microsoft MCSA / MCSE
  • Designing and deploying Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Azure Administrator AZ-104
  • VMware VCP
  • Veeam Certified Engineer
  • ITIL Foundation

ADDITIONAL SKILLS/ATTRIBUTES:

  • A structured and organised approach to complex problem determination and solving.
  • Ability to work in a very busy and highly pressurised environment and deal with high impact, high
  • profile incidents, problems, and changes.
  • Able and comfortable to solve and troubleshoot problems remotely.
  • Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.
  • A detailed and accurate approach to undertaking all duties.
  • The ability to communicate both verbally and electronically in a clear, professional manner.
  • A good listener, with the ability to communicate technical issues and resolutions to people of varying
  • technical levels.
  • The ability to work with minimum supervision and to maintain a high level of motivation and
  • productivity.
  • Client focussed and with customer care / services mindset.
  • Professional telephone etiquette.
  • Numerate and literate with an eye for detail.
  • Professional & diligent team player but able to work independently and be self-motivated.
  • Enthusiastic, energetic and confident.
  • Light motor vehicle driving licence (Code B or code that includes B) and own reliable transport.
  • Ability to obtain security clearance

Desired Skills:

  • Senior Compute Engineer

