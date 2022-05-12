The Role: One of our major client is looking a Senior DBA who is willing to work on a 1 year contract.
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- SQL Server/Cloud certifications Advantageous
Experience required:
5 years or more of experience as a SQL Server DBA
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:
- Manage SQL Server databases
- Configure and maintain database servers and processes
- Monitor system’s health and performance
- Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security
- Analyse, solve, and correct issues in real time
- Provide suggestions for solutions
- Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes
- Performance tuning and optimization
- Provide 24×7 support
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Sense of ownership
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills