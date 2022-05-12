Senior DBA

May 12, 2022

The Role: One of our major client is looking a Senior DBA who is willing to work on a 1 year contract.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • SQL Server/Cloud certifications Advantageous

Experience required:

5 years or more of experience as a SQL Server DBA

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

  • Manage SQL Server databases
  • Configure and maintain database servers and processes
  • Monitor system’s health and performance
  • Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security
  • Analyse, solve, and correct issues in real time
  • Provide suggestions for solutions
  • Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes
  • Performance tuning and optimization
  • Provide 24×7 support

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Sense of ownership
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position