Senior DBA

The Role: One of our major client is looking a Senior DBA who is willing to work on a 1 year contract.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

SQL Server/Cloud certifications Advantageous

Experience required:

5 years or more of experience as a SQL Server DBA

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Manage SQL Server databases

Configure and maintain database servers and processes

Monitor system’s health and performance

Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security

Analyse, solve, and correct issues in real time

Provide suggestions for solutions

Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes

Performance tuning and optimization

Provide 24×7 support

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Sense of ownership

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position